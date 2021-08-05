Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Racine County, WI

COVID-19: Racine, WI Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfMHF_0bINsR6o00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsR6o00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Racine, WI metro area consists of just Racine County. As of August 3, there were 13,139.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Racine residents, the 46th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Racine metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.4% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Racine, WI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
24580 Green Bay, WI 319,401 43,868 13,734.5 421 131.8
22540 Fond du Lac, WI 102,597 13,987 13,633.0 146 142.3
39540 Racine, WI 195,602 25,701 13,139.4 401 205.0
11540 Appleton, WI 235,628 30,743 13,047.3 305 129.4
43100 Sheboygan, WI 115,178 14,978 13,004.2 171 148.5
36780 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI 170,411 21,724 12,748.0 229 134.4
33340 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 1,575,223 197,655 12,547.7 2,403 152.5
48140 Wausau-Weston, WI 163,140 19,849 12,166.9 326 199.8
20740 Eau Claire, WI 167,406 19,937 11,909.4 220 131.4
27500 Janesville-Beloit, WI 162,152 18,640 11,495.4 211 130.1
29100 La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN 136,542 15,428 11,299.1 109 79.8
31540 Madison, WI 653,725 59,408 9,087.6 453 69.3

Comments / 3

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Racine County, WI
Health
City
Racine, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Americans#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Wausau Weston#Wi Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst City For Singles

About 50% of adult Americans are single. That is up from just over 20% in 1950. Why? People don’t marry so young. One expert, Eric Klinenberg, sociology professor at New York University and author of “Going Solo: The Extraordinary Rise and Surprising Appeal of Living Alone”, writes more people are looking for soul mates, which […]

Comments / 3

Community Policy