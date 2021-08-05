COVID-19: How Cases in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area consists of Providence County, Bristol County, Kent County, and three other counties. As of August 3, there were 12,960.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Providence residents, 20.2% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Providence-Warwick metro area, Providence County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 15,766.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Providence County, the most of any county in Providence-Warwick, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Washington County, there were 8,149.3 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Providence-Warwick.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Providence-Warwick metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.5% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

