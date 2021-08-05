Cancel
COVID-19: How Cases in the Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsOhr00 The U.S. reported over 718,000 new cases of coronavirus on August 3, bringing the total count to more than 34.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 608,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 22.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 17.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Raleigh-Cary, NC metro area consists of Wake County, Johnston County, and Franklin County. As of August 3, there were 9,238.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Raleigh residents, 14.3% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 10,780.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Raleigh-Cary metro area, Johnston County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of August 3, there were 11,815.4 cases per 100,000 residents in Johnston County, the most of any county in Raleigh-Cary, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Wake County, there were 8,664.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Raleigh-Cary.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Raleigh-Cary metro area, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Raleigh-Cary, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of August 3 per 100,000 residents
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 45,002 12,272.9 671 183.0
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 17,707 12,072.0 317 216.1
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 21,303 11,938.9 96 53.8
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 19,413 11,886.2 288 176.3
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 296,042 11,629.7 3,280 128.9
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 68,275 10,248.2 817 122.6
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 73,849 9,690.7 1,137 149.2
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 50,262 9,682.5 569 109.6
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 18,767 9,620.7 159 81.5
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 11,881 9,612.2 245 198.2
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 11,727 9,397.7 171 137.0
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 123,088 9,238.7 1,041 78.1
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 25,939 8,996.1 247 85.7
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 49,840 7,952.8 585 93.3
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 35,786 7,876.3 635 139.8

Comments / 0

