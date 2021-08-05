These Are the Counties in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 21,193 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,457 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Waterloo-Cedar Falls than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,397 infections in Grundy County, or 11,320 for every 100,000 people.

Though Grundy County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Waterloo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grundy County, above the 245 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

