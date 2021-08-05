These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 10,919 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 9,150 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Weirton-Steubenville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,772 infections in Jefferson County, or 8,630 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jefferson County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Weirton metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 242 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, below the 262 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

