Tuscaloosa, AL

These Are the Counties in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0bINsEsb00 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 34,811,492 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and 608,288 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 31,981 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 13,248 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 10,640 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tuscaloosa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,455 infections in Pickens County, or 12,095 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pickens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 305 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, above the 251 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of August 3, 2021.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickens County, AL 12,095 2,455 305 62
2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 13,176 27,171 225 465
3 Hale County, AL 15,819 2,355 524 78

ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
