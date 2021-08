As remote work continues to be a big part of many of our lives, remote workers are reconsidering their lifestyles and communities are taking advantage of that. More than 40 towns across the U.S. are offering relocation incentives for remote workers, according to the website Make My Move, which helps people apply for these programs. Incentives include anywhere from $2,000 to $20,000 in cash payments or housing assistance, plus perks like park passes and camping equipment to sweeten the deal.