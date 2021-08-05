Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - European stocks hovered near record levels on Thursday as strong earnings from Novo Nordisk and Siemens helped counter weakness in miners and banking shares that weighed on UK’s blue-chip index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1% after a three-day run of gains that took it to fresh highs.

Danish company Novo Nordisk rose 3.1% after it raised its full-year forecast and posted above-forecast quarterly earnings on strong sales and demand for its new obesity drug.

German industrial firm Siemens climbed 3.9% as it lifted its profit guidance for the third time this year.

Retailers took a hit as German online fashion company Zalando slid 7.2% after it said it had spent more on marketing to keep its customers shopping.

Adidas also fell 3.6% after it raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability but took a hit in China.

UK’s FSTE 100 slipped as Lloyds Banking Group tumbled after Goldman Sachs downgraded its stock to sell, while falling metal prices weighed on miners. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siemens#European Stocks#Stock#Pan European#Stoxx#Danish#German#Zalando#Fste 100#Lloyds Banking Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand. Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris (PM.N) has raised its bid for British drugmaker Vectura (VEC.L) to 165 pence ($2.29) per share, the tobacco company said on Sunday. "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen -- President & Chief Executive Officer. Thank you very much and welcome to this Novo Nordisk Earnings Call for the First Six Months of 2021 and the outlook for the year. I'm Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk. I'd like to start by thanking you for your scheduling flexibility today as we decided to advance this earnings call as a consequence of our earlier than anticipated release of our results following an upgrade of both sales and operating profit.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Synaptics Stock Surges on Earnings Beat, Price-Target Boosts

Synaptics (SYNL) - Get Report shares surged Friday after the touch-interface maker beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations, sparking a round of price-target hikes from analysts. Shares of the San Jose, Calif., company at last check rose 17% to $171.78 and were up 77% year to-date. The company reported earnings...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Prothena (PRTA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Pipeline in Focus

PRTA - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 66 cents per share. Revenues mainly came from the company’s collaboration with Roche Holdings (. RHHBY - Free Report) ....
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks add to recent gains ahead of US jobs report

European shares nudged record highs on Thursday, continuing their rally on strong earnings news and as investors waited on the monthly US jobs report due out the next day. "Improved [US] jobless claims data released today provided a more positive outlook in the wake of yesterday’s sharp decline in the ADP payrolls figure. With initial jobless claims back down to 385k, we are now looking at a welcome second consecutive weekly decline in this key leading employment report," said IG senior market analyst, Josh Mahony.
investing.com

Stellar earnings fuel European stocks to best week in nearly 5 months

(Reuters) -European stocks inched up to a record close on Friday, marking their best week since mid-March on a run of strong quarterly earnings and as hopes of a broader rebound drove buying in economy-linked sectors. The pan-regional STOXX 600 index notched a fifth straight record high to gain 1.8%...
StocksNBC New York

European Stocks Inch Higher as Investors Track Earnings, Covid-19 and Economic Data

LONDON — European markets were slightly higher on Friday as investors monitored a fresh round of corporate earnings and the global spread of the delta Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.12% by mid-afternoon trade, with insurance stocks adding 1.4% to lead gains after strong earnings from Allianz, while health care stocks fell 0.8%.
Stocksinvesting.com

UK market update – LSE boosts dividend, Compass upgraded by MS

Investing.com – At 08:30BST, the FTSE 100 is trading lower by 0.1% at 7,110.75. The midcap FTSE 250 is trading lower by 0.4% at 23,419.32. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3927, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8491. The US Dollar Index is up 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlight is the...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 slips as energy, banking stocks weigh

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by heavyweight energy and banking stocks, with investors weighing the effects of inflation growth and a rise in global cases of COVID-19. The blue-chip FTSE 100 eased 0.2%, but the index was set to post its third straight weekly gain on support from strong corporate earnings.
StocksUS News and World Report

London Stock Exchange Sales Rise as Pushes on With Refinitiv Integration

LONDON (Reuters) -London Stock Exchange Group reported a sharp rise in first-half revenues on Friday, along with progress integrating data group Refinitiv and a dividend increase, triggering the best daily performance in its shares so far this year. British stock exchange operator LSEG said its total revenue rose 4.6% to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks slip but set for strong weekly gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stocks fell marginally on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were on course to end the week higher as investors grew confident in the region’s economic recovery and earnings growth.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Novo Nordisk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) _ Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.96 billion. The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks extend record run on earnings optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Commerzbank slides on swinging to loss (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 4 (Reuters) - European shares notched fresh highs on Wednesday as investors weighed upbeat quarterly earnings and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Americans, Europeans Used Lot Of Tupperware In Q2, Stock Shines After Earnings

Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year, to $464.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $460.2 million. Sales in North America rose 26% Y/Y to $155.8 million, South America increased 45% to $69.9 million, Europe gained 26% to $114.4 million, and Asia pacific sales dropped 7% to $124.6 million.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains on earnings cheer, mining stocks boost

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 4 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, helped by strong earnings and heavyweight miners, although investor mood remained cautious over rising COVID-19 infections and risks of higher inflation.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Mixed; Societe Generale, BP Impress With Earnings

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded largely higher Tuesday, helped by a batch of largely positive corporate earnings from a number of corporate giants. At 3:30 AM ET (0730 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded largely flat, the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3% and the CAC 40 in France rose 0.8%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on tech boost

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday after a long weekend with technology stocks leading the gains, while official data showed domestic factory activity in July grew at its slowest pace in five months. * At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy