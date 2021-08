The board of directors of the Justice Center of Rensselaer County was pleased to learn that the Thevenin family lawsuit against the city of Troy might soon be settled ("Troy may settle Thevenin suit," July 28). We say that with some reservation, however. We believe it should not be settled out of court unless the settlement is for the full dollar amount asked for in the original lawsuit, or nearly so. Given the 5-plus years of cover-up of the case, the family deserves no less.