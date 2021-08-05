SB9 is a bill currently being rushed through the state government and will specifically end single-family home zoning in California. Property owners will be allowed to demolish a home and rebuild up to 6 units on the same lot. This will allow wealthy developers and investors to outbid home buyers, so they can make a fortune building extra market rate units all over the place, since it does not provide for affordable housing. This ridiculous idea will allow dense housing all over suburban areas, not just near transportation corridors.