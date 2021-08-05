Jennifer Aniston didn’t think her career would survive ‘embarrassing’ killer leprechaun movie

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she didn’t think her career would survive an “embarrassing” movie about a killer leprechaun.

Before she found fame in Friends, Aniston made her film debut in the 1993 horror movie Leprechaun. It starred Warwick Davis as a grotesque Irish monster who stalks the teenage girl (Aniston) he believes has stolen his pot of gold.

In a new video interview for InStyle Magazine, Aniston admitted the movie today has a “cult” fanbase, but that at the time she worried it would ruin her career.

During a video challenge in which she plucked items from a bag that hold particular meaning to her life, Aniston reminisced about her 1999 film Office Space, in which she played a bored waitress increasingly at odds with her tyrannical boss. The movie was not a hit at the box office, but has developed a cult following in the years since its release.

“Office Space [was] one of the first movies I ever did,” Aniston said. “No one thought it would become the cult classic that it did, but it’s pretty cool if you ask me.”

She continued: “There’s loads of movies where you’re thinking: ‘Oh god, this is just… how am I going to survive this in my future?’ And then it’s a cult… ‘something’ because it’s so embarrassing.”

Aniston then clarified that she didn’t mean to imply Office Space was “embarrassing”.

“That movie wasn’t! That movie was special,” she said, before whispering: “I was talking about Leprechaun.”

Jennifer Aniston in 2020, and in the DVD artwork for her 1993 film ‘Leprechaun' (Alberto E Rodriguez/Getty Images/Lionsgate)

In 2019, Aniston said she had re-watched Leprechaun a decade earlier with her then-boyfriend Justin Theroux for “s***s and giggles”. She admitted she kept “walking in and out” of the room “cringing” as it played.

