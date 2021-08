Springer went 1-for-4 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's rout of the Red Sox. He struck out in his other three plate appearances, but Springer still got his share of the production on a night when every Jays starter collected at least one hit and drove in at least one run. The 31-year-old is thriving now that he's moved into the leadoff spot for Toronto, slashing .311/.392/.667 in 12 games since the All-Star break with four homers, six RBI and 13 runs.