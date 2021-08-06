Boil water advisory in effect for some Northeast DC neighborhoods, DC Water says

Some neighborhoods in Northeast D.C. are under a boil water advisory Thursday, which authorities anticipate could last until Saturday.

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority (D.C. Water) issued the advisory after a temporary loss of pressure late afternoon Wednesday. D.C. Water said customers should not drink or cook with their water without boiling it first if they are in the impacted area, which includes the neighborhoods of Edgewood, Brookland, Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, Queens Chapel, Michigan Park and North Michigan Park. The impact area is generally:

East of North Capitol Street

West of Eastern Avenue

South of New Hampshire Avenue

North of New York Avenue

D.C. Water has a 24-hour hotline set up for customers to determine if they are in the impacted area of the advisory at 202-612-3400. Customers can also search their address in this interactive map to see if they're in the impacted area:

D.C. Water said the advisory is precautionary.

"There's no contamination in the system that's been identified," said D.C. Water spokesperson John Lisle. "That's not why we did this. We did [the boil advisory] because of the potential for contamination because of the loss of pressure. So because of that, you test it to make sure there isn't bacteria."

D.C. Water collected water samples from ten locations in Northeast Thursday to check for contamination. The agency says the test results should be available Friday. After that, D.C. Water will collect more samples in the area.

D.C. Water said it will lift the current boil water advisory following two consecutive days of clear samples.

The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink. D.C. Water anticipates this will be on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Customers in the impacted area should:

• Discard any beverages and ice made before and during this advisory.

• Run cold water until clear (if discolored) prior to boiling.

• Run cold water for 2 minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling.

• Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

• Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Cooled, boiled water or bottled water should be used for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Preparing and cooking food

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Preparing infant formula

• Making ice

• Giving water to pets

D.C. Water said home filtering devices should not be used in place of boiling water.

Local volunteers and employees with Mayor Muriel Bowser's office walked around D.C.'s Brookland neighborhood Thursday to warn people about the boil advisory.

"We're just making sure that people have the resources and have the information to be prepared," said Alexis Squire, interim director of the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships.

Squire talked to Brookland resident Rhonda Gladden while out in the neighborhood. Gladden said she noticed water pressure in her neighborhood getting low around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She said it is a bit annoying to have to boil her water, but she added she is prepared.

"Thankfully, I had bottled water already," Gladden said.

D.C. Water crews closed valves in the area of 13th Street and Spring Road Northwest on Wednesday because of a leak on a 36-inch transmission line. Shortly after that, crews received a number of calls from customers in Northeast D.C. who were experiencing low or no water pressure.

Officials said the system pressure was restored within an hour and service was fully restored, but due to the loss of pressure, it may have been possible for bacteria or other disease-causing organisms to enter the water through cracks, breaks, or joints in the distribution system.

Ingesting contaminated water can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

A similar boil water advisory happened in 2019 for Northwest D.C. and surrounding areas after a 36-inch pipe broke on Chain Bridge Road and Glebe Road in Arlington, Virginia.

