In recent years, French developer and publisher Dotemu has really made a name for itself. It has published several games that hail from beloved retro IPs, such as Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. Most recently, Dotemu published the critically acclaimed Streets of Rage 4, a loving tribute to the classic ’90s beat-em-up franchise that revamped combat mechanics in some seriously fun ways. Another French publisher by the name of Focus Home Interactive clearly saw potential in this studio, as it just announced that it now owns 77.5% of Dotemu’s share capital. Focus Home Interactive spent 38.5 million euros to achieve this acquisition.