Move Eden Project

I was not happy about the trees that were cut down next to Peet’s coffee shop. Thanks to Nextdoor neighbors, I was told that the soil was contaminated from when Chevron gas station was there. Now, Chevron will be paying for most of the work for cleaning up the contaminated soil, and adding new soil. Then, this will be a Livermorium Plaza on the corner of First Street and South Livermore Avenue. But I would like to reiterate that the City Council needs to move the Eden housing lower income project across the street to Railroad Avenue. This will leave more room for a park. I know you have Stockmen’s Park, but there isn’t enough room for people to walk around, and children to play on. We need this for the people who live in Livermore and/or those visitors that come to Livermore. We have a wonderful town, so let’s improve your downtown plan.