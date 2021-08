I have never liked the phrase “donor fatigue,” because I am not sure it accurately captures one of the roots of the problem. Perhaps we should consider something new, like Organization Induced Disinterest, (OID). Donor fatigue seems to imply that the issue lies only with the donor. Instead, if nonprofits, who seem to discuss donor fatigue at length, would be honest with themselves they would recognize that the issue might not be with the donors but with their own organizations.