The New Miasma
Miasma, first appearing in 1665, was defined as a vaporous exhalation believed to cause disease, or as an influence or atmosphere that tends to deplete or corrupt. An intellectual miasma has apparently settled snugly into the bowels of America’s higher education, and is currently matriculating simultaneously into preschools and into primary and secondary education! Given the subjects being taught, including Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, the definition of miasma seems quite apropos.www.independentnews.com
