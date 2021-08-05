The New Miasma

On many occasions, I have heard American people of color suggest that white privilege and those who deny its existence are two major obstacles in the path to justice and equality. White privilege by itself—the perennial explanation (besides racism, which the term is nearly synonymous with) for why white Americans have less trouble with the police, get approved for more loans, get more job interviews, etc.—is harmful enough, but the real danger lies in the forces allowing it to persist. I say it’s nearly synonymous with racism because, in America, the two cannot exist without one another. Wherever one finds white privilege they automatically find the racism responsible for it.