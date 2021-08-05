As embarrassing as it is to have your own newspaper write about why you’re such a good person, that’s not why Joan Seppala should resign. On the page following that June 10 editorial, she published another ad attacking affordable housing and the city officials who voted unanimously for it. This, and many other ads and articles Joan Seppala has paid for and distributed through her newspaper, misinform. In this case, she misrepresented the appearance of the Eden project, and she called into question the location’s safety without mentioning that every area downtown is likely to be equally suspect.