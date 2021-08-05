Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livermore, CA

Seppala Should Resign

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 3 days ago

As embarrassing as it is to have your own newspaper write about why you’re such a good person, that’s not why Joan Seppala should resign. On the page following that June 10 editorial, she published another ad attacking affordable housing and the city officials who voted unanimously for it. This, and many other ads and articles Joan Seppala has paid for and distributed through her newspaper, misinform. In this case, she misrepresented the appearance of the Eden project, and she called into question the location’s safety without mentioning that every area downtown is likely to be equally suspect.

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Alameda, CA
Government
City
Alameda, CA
Local
California Government
Livermore, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Friends Of Livermore#The Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Governor: Rep. Stapleton should resign if indicted

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday said House Majority Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton should resign if she is indicted or arrested as part of a criminal investigation into possible kickbacks and violations of the Governmental Conduct Act. In a wide-ranging, 75-minute news conference at the Capitol, Lujan...
Politicsindependentnews.com

Statewide Town Hall on Housing, Fight to Protect Single-Family Homes

Elected officials and community advocates are fighting against state housing laws that will destroy single-family neighborhoods, increase costs of housing, and worsen climate change. Organizers from northern and southern California anticipate 500 or more participants on a statewide Zoom call on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 to 11:30 am. This...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly $1200 Checks Proposed

Stimulus Check for the fourth round has been vehemently demanded. The IRS sent the third installment of the checks last week. The citizens felt the need to receive more money from the government. The money provided was predominantly used up for paying off debts. With the covid situation worsening, more and more petitions are being filed. A recent petition was filed by the lawmakers. It demanded a monthly payment of $1200 to provide financial relief.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Lawmakers must also serve as community organizers

In the face of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expiring eviction moratorium, many members of Congress left town for summer recess. Given the White House’s initial opposition to extending the moratorium, many lawmakers accepted political reality and went home to their districts. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) decided to take a different approach and fought to change political reality. She spent days sleeping outside of the U.S. Capitol, rallying with local protestors, educating members of the media and joining with other lawmakers in their Capitol campout protest. While many took her direct action as a “childish” stunt only meant to garner media attention, the White House reversed course. It issued the moratorium, protecting millions of Americans from eviction.
Broome County, NYPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Lupardo, Angelino, Akshar: Governor Cuomo Should Resign

State lawmakers who represent Broome County are unanimous in calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation following the investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, an Endwell Democrat, issued a statement calling on Cuomo to step down. Lupardo noted an Assembly impeachment investigation is underway. But she said it is...
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Rotary Club of Livermore, Pleasanton North Rotary Support Axis Community Health

Members of the Rotary Club of Livermore and Pleasanton North Rotary presented an oversized check for $76,752 to Axis Community Health last month, reflecting more than a year of financial support from for the nonprofit clinic’s local response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Axis Community Health CEO Sue Compton and Valerie Jonas, chief development officer, accepted the check on behalf of their primary care clinics in Pleasanton and Livermore. According to Compton, support from the Rotary clubs enabled Axis to purchase equipment needed to make a quick transition from in-person doctor-patient visits to telemedicine for more than 90% of its medical appointments and about 500 mental-health visits weekly. Compton said she anticipates telemedicine will remain a prominent part of the Axis’s service delivery model even after the pandemic ends.
Maui County, HIMaui News

Council should override the mayor’s veto

Mayor Michael Victorino has made statements and now a Maui News viewpoint (July 24) trying to explain why he has vetoed Bill 60, passed by the Maui County Council to prevent all new visitor accommodations in South and West Maui from getting a building permit for more units during the next two years.
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Dublin City Council Extends Rent Support for Local Businesses

The Dublin City Council has extended the support it began in June 2020 for local businesses recovering from COVID-19. Following the unanimous passage of a resolution on July 20, during the council’s regular meeting, the board approved two new small business support grant programs: Commercial Rent Relief and Outdoor Operations, using American Rescue Plan Act funding. The original, temporary program started in June 2020, which waived zoning requirements for 41 local restaurants and expired on June 15, 2021. The new program will now run through September 2022.
Educationaudacy.com

Coronavirus mandates take center stage in recall election debate

On Wednesday evening, four Republicans looking to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election participated in their first TV debate. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, state lawmaker Kevin Kiley, and former Congressman Doug Ose took the stage at the Nixon Library. The night's biggest...
Congress & CourtsLexington County Chronicle

Senator lambasts defund the police movement

More than 81% of African Americans want more policing, he said. Sen. Tim Scott grew up in a poor and dangerous SC neighborhood. He knows what lack of safety is like. At today’s Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing, the SC Republican spoke out against the defund the police movement.
U.S. Politicsdenvergazette.com

Newsom allowed to blame recall on ‘Republicans and Trump supporters,' judge rules

Gov. Gavin Newsom is permitted to blame his recall election on "Republicans and Trump supporters" in a formal appeal to voters, a California judge ruled Thursday. Sacramento Superior Court Judge Laurie Earl declined to block Newsom from using that accusation and other characterizations in the state's voter guide that, along with recall ballots, will be sent to all registered voters this month ahead of his Sept. 14 recall election.
Presidential ElectionSacramento Bee

Who’s on the recall debate stage this week? + Abortion rights groups get behind Gavin Newsom

Four Republicans hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall will face off on Wednesday in a debate, but several of their competitors won’t be on the stage. FOX 11 in Los Angeles will host the debate between John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda. The network says it also invited Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Newsom, but they have yet to accept.
Jackson, MSWDAM-TV

Federal eviction protection ends, raising questions for renters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians could be facing eviction notices now that the national eviction moratorium has ended. That protection ended July 31. Nearly $200 million has been allocated to Mississippi to help those families in need, but the program is being widely criticized for not moving fast enough. “We...
Politicscrossroadstoday.com

Newsom can’t tie recall to GOP in voter guide, lawsuit says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top supporters of the recall against California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to block him from branding the contest as a Republican effort in the official election guide that will be sent to voters ahead of the Sept. 14 contest. His contention that the effort is led...
Atascadero, CAkprl.com

Newsom Recall Election 7.28.2021

The recall election is coming up September 14th. A new Berkeley IGS / Los Angeles Times poll released yesterday indicates 47% of likely California voters support recalling the governor. 50% oppose removing governor Newsom. Newsom’s support dropping from 57% support of voters in May. That survey done by the Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy