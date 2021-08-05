Update: Coroner identifies 21-year-old man in York City motorcycle crash

Update, 8/5/21, 3:09 a.m.: The York County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in the motorcycle crash on Aug. 3 as Jacob Markwordt, 21, of North Hopewell Township.

Previously:

A motorcycle crash in York City has left one man dead.

According to the York County Coroner, on Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m., one man was killed in a motorcycle crash after crashing into a vehicle in the area of East Market Street and Vernon Street in Springettsbury Township.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene of the crash to York Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

The man's next of kin was notified and the decedent's identity will be released upon additional family notification.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

The Springettsbury Police Department is investigating this incident.

Download FOX43 app here.