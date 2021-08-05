Cancel
North Saint Paul, MN

Police: Missing North St. Paul man found safe

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
North St. Paul police were seeking an 88-year-old man with dementia, and late Wednesday night reported that he had been found safe.

The Minnesota BCA said the man had driven away from his North St. Paul home on Wednesday morning, leaving behind his phone and ID.

He used his credit card at a Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, a community in the far north central region of Wisconsin, but family said the man had no known ties to that area.

The details of what happened have not been released by officials.

