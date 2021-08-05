Astros insider: A frustrated Jake Odorizzi is off again

LOS ANGELES — Jake Odorizzi is on the precipice of rock bottom and bringing his season-long frustrations to the surface. His mechanics are a mess. His four-seam fastball does not have its usual carry. His splitter plays off the four-seamer, so it is poor as a result. Damage against him comes in droves. He cannot keep opponents in the ballpark. Odorizzi is putting his bullpen in a brutal spot and starting “two critical months” to search for something resembling his All-Star form if he hopes to factor into a postseason roster.