Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros insider: A frustrated Jake Odorizzi is off again

By Chandler Rome
expressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Jake Odorizzi is on the precipice of rock bottom and bringing his season-long frustrations to the surface. His mechanics are a mess. His four-seam fastball does not have its usual carry. His splitter plays off the four-seamer, so it is poor as a result. Damage against him comes in droves. He cannot keep opponents in the ballpark. Odorizzi is putting his bullpen in a brutal spot and starting “two critical months” to search for something resembling his All-Star form if he hopes to factor into a postseason roster.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Truth#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Takeaways from series against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Powered by a 34-year-old shortstop, a 34-year-old catcher and a lineup of otherwise anonymous names, the San Francisco Giants are legit. A 66-39 record in baseball’s toughest division should reinforce it, but any doubts from the Astros were allayed this weekend. The Giants took two of three...
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: Dodger Stadium fans get Astros; Cole has virus

A look at what's happening around the majors on Tuesday:. José Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Astros have been heckled at Yankee Stadium, Cleveland, Phoenix and many other parks, the result of their sign-stealing scheme. Now, they’re about to hear it from the fans who feel Houston cheated them out of the 2017 World Series championship.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

We’ve all had to sit through stunning Yankees losses for the better part of a year, and yet … we still can’t believe Sunday happened. Even knowing the final score, it feels like most permutations of the bullpen would’ve managed to secure a five-run lead against the bottom of the Astros’ lineup. Luis Cessa with a clean inning. Lucas Luetge with a clean inning. Aroldis Chapman with a clean inning?
MLBHouston Chronicle

Lowering the broom: Astros finish off another sweep of Rangers

Cristian Javier reported for work with a daunting task ahead. The Astros reliever entered in the seventh inning against the Rangers with the bases loaded and no outs. This would be no lazy Sunday. Undeterred, Javier sent Eli White down swinging. He gave up a ground ball to Isiah Kiner-Falefa....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Dodgers Debut

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Framber Valdez's command issues return

Framber Valdez’s problems are familiar. He walks far too many batters and cannot compete deep into games because of it. The traits defined his first two major league seasons. Between 2018 and 2019, he walked 5.7 batters per nine innings. Valdez fell out of favor and was rendered something of an afterthought in the Astros’ pitching plans.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Grisly collapse highlights inadequacy of current bullpen

SEATTLE — Action by his bosses is the only acceptable answer, but Dusty Baker folded his arms and tried to formulate one anyway. Baseball’s worst offensive team tore apart his bullpen, blowing a game his club once had a 97 percent chance to win. Good hitters did not defeat the five relievers he used, perhaps the most troubling part of Monday’s stunning loss.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros hold off Mariners after pregame trade

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and this time the Houston Astros made the lead hold up, defeating the host Seattle Mariners 8-6 Tuesday night. On Monday, the Astros scored six first-inning runs and built a seven-run lead before losing 11-8 in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: 'Excited to be here,' Kendall Graveman fills glaring need

SEATTLE — Help arrived the day after a disgrace — from the same team that delivered the Astros’ worst loss of a World Series-caliber season. Houston’s beleaguered bullpen reached a nadir during Monday night’s 11-8 loss to the Mariners. The Astros acted hours after the atrocity, adding Seattle’s best reliever on a bizarre day. Houston acquired Mariners closer Kendall Graveman in a four-player deal that stunned a city, a club and the closer himself.
MLBfangraphs.com

Astros Add to Bullpen Again, Acquire Yimi García From Marlins

One day after adding Kendall Graveman, one of this season’s best relievers, in a somewhat strange trade, the Astros picked up another bullpen arm on Wednesday, acquiring Yimi García from the Marlins. In exchange for García, the Marlins received a right-handed reliever of their own, Austin Pruitt, who was designated for assignment following Houston’s trade with Seattle, as well as minor league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.
MLBKPLC TV

Astros improve bullpen again with Yimi Garcia addition

HOUSTON, TX (KPLC) - A day after the Astros traded for one of the top relievers in the MLB, Houston made another addition to its bullpen in right-hander Yimi Garcia. The Astros aquired Garcia from the Miami Marlins in exchange for righty Austin Pruitt and minor league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.
MLBallfans.co

Astros insider: How new faces change complexion of bullpen

The luxury did not exist for the first four months of the season. Manager Dusty Baker preserved Pressly for just save situations. The skipper could not afford to allow ninth-inning leads to slip away. None of the other eight men in his bullpen inspired faith they could protect them. “It...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Kendall Graveman shows why he was acquired

SAN FRANCISCO — Kendall Graveman felt he must be a pitcher before a person. An abrupt trade from Seattle left him in tears outside the third-base dugout at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday afternoon. He made his name as a leverage reliever with the Mariners. He cherished his time in their clubhouse. He called himself a “builder,” someone who prided himself in finishing projects he started. The Mariners didn’t allow him to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy