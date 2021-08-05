Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Vodafone NZ boosts IoT reach to meet rising demand

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodafone New Zealand laid out plans to expand its IoT network footprint to more than 60 per cent of country within three years, with demand for the services increasing as domestic businesses look to boost productivity and improve operational efficiency. In a statement, the operator declared it currently provides extensive...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Vodafone New Zealand#Mobile#Vodafone Nz#Nb Iot#Lte M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Telecom IoT Market Still Has Room To Grow: Singtel, Ericsson, Vodafone

Latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Telecom IoT Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of COVID-19 Outbreak- Telecom IoT. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Telecom IoT market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are China Mobile, Swisscom AG, Telenor, Sprint Corporation, Rogers Communications, AT&T, Vodafone, Telefónica, Verizon Communications, ZTE, Singtel, Ericsson, China Mobile Ltd, Deutsche Telekom, TeliaSonera, Tele2, SK Telecom & Aeris.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Telecoms Market May See a Big Move | Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Vodafone Idea

Latest survey on Global Telecoms Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Telecoms. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Telecoms market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Nippon Telegraph?Tel, Vodafone Idea Limited, China Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, SK Telecom, Bharti Airtel, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, KT Corporation, AT&T, Advanced Info Service, KDDI, Softbank, Koryolink, SingTel, Chunghwa Telecom & China Unicom.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Non-US Wireless Stocks That are Braving Industry Challenges

AMX - Free Report) , Vodafone Group Plc (. SKM - Free Report) are benefiting from the deployment of advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies and proliferation of data traffic. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers that are based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services, and prepaid and postpaid. They provide value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions. They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some of the industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. These firms provide IT solutions and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.
Worldfinextra.com

Australia's eftpos boosts online payment security

Australia's eftpos Group has moved to improve the security of online payments in the country through a fraud scoring partnership and 3DS certifications. Available to all Australian financial institutions, including the big four banks, from November, the new features are designed to reduce security vulnerabilities of online transactions and lower costs for the digital economy.
Businessthefastmode.com

Vodafone Spain Selects Amdocs to Modernise its CRM Platform

Amdocs has expanded its agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernise its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, and maximise the benefits and return-on-investment from Vodafone’s specialised, uniquely tailored customer management solution. As part of the deal, Amdocs’ open and dynamic portfolio will provide a future-proof, modernised, underlying application infrastructure platform, empowering...
Financial Reportshotelbusiness.com

Hyatt boosted by demand increase in second quarter

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, for the second quarter ended June 30, reported a net loss of $9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $236 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss was $117 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net loss of $183 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
Worldtelecoms.com

Eurobites: Telecom Italia orchestrates quantum comms demo at G20

Also in today’s EMEA regional round-up: Paramount+ streaming service heading for Sky platforms; Saudi Telecom Company’s Q2 impresses; Virgin Media slide-tackles BT and Sky over TV soccer coverage. Telecom Italia (TIM) and its international services arm, Sparkle, have been carrying out what they say is the first public demonstration of...
Businessthefastmode.com

Rakuten Launches New Business Unit to Accelerate Adoption of Global Open RAN

Rakuten Group this week announced the launch of Rakuten Symphony as a new business organization to spearhead the global adoption of cloud-native open RAN infrastructure and services, including the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) by mobile network operators, enterprises and government bodies. Rakuten Symphony’s vision is to provide a future-proven, cost-effective...
Cell Phonesmobileworldlive.com

Handset sales fuel HKT mobile gains

HKT recorded growth across most segments in H1, with its mobile business benefitting from higher device sales, continued subscriber gains and rising ARPU. Revenue at the mobile arm increased 12 per cent year-on-year to HKD5.1 billion ($655.8 million), due in large part to 58 per cent growth in handset sales to HKD1.5 billion.
Businessiotbusinessnews.com

Vodafone expands NB-IoT coverage as customer demand grows

Vodafone Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) coverage expanded to reach 98% of UK geography. Coverage increased in line with growing demand for IoT services from customers across the country. Network expansion supports ongoing Vodafone investments in IoT platforms and services, to support the growing number of businesses implementing IoT technology...
Businessausdroid.net

TPG Telecom boosts Vodafone 5G spectrum with a new acquisition

TPG Telecom (the company behind Vodafone in Australia) has announced the acquisition of additional 5G spectrum from Dense Air. This acquisition increases TPG Telecom’s 3.6 GHz spectrum holdings from 60 MHz to 90 MHz in Adelaide and 95 MHz in Brisbane, Perth and Canberra. In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom...
Technologyiotbusinessnews.com

Berg Insight says global cellular IoT connections grew 12 percent to reach 1.7 billion in 2020

A new report from the IoT market research firm Berg Insight says that the global number of cellular IoT subscribers increased by 12 percent during 2020 to reach 1.74 billion. The regional markets Western Europe and North America recorded the highest growth rates at over 15 percent. By 2025, Berg Insight now projects that there will be 3.74 billion IoT devices connected to cellular networks worldwide.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

IoT in Education Market with Emerging Trends, Global Scope and Demand 2021 to 2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "IoT in Education Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the IoT in Education market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Qualcomm boosted by device market shake-up, eyes IoT

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured) credited increased adoption of 5G and the changing landscape of the devices market in the wake of the decline of Huawei’s business for helping drive increased revenue and profit in the US chip company’s fiscal Q3. Speaking on its fiscal Q3 (the three months ended...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Vodafone and Unisys Team up to Boost IT Services in Digitalisation Bet

MADRID (Reuters) - British telecom operator Vodafone said on Wednesday it had partnered with information technology firm Unisys to launch 'Vodafone Digital Factory' to boost its range of IT services as businesses digitise their activity amid the pandemic. Vodafone hopes to strengthen its portfolio of specialised digital tools for companies...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing Services Revenue Rises On Commercial Activity Boost

An uptick in commercial activity helped Boeing Global Services (BGS) boost revenues 10% sequentially last quarter and has the company bullish on short-term aftermarket prospects as travel demand continues to rise in key markets. “We saw improved demand in the second quarter as we are rebounding from... Subscription Required. Boeing...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Vodafone tips private 5G for £6B factories boost

Vodafone UK estimated 5G could contribute £6.3 billion to the value of the manufacturing industry in the country by 2030, but urged the government to support the sector in integrating private networks in factories to unleash the full potential of the technology. In a fresh report, Vodafone revealed 5G could...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

Ethiopia consortium set for mobile money boost

The Safaricom-led company set to become Ethiopia’s first private operator was tipped to have its licence upgraded to include the provision of mobile money services when authorities complete the process of finding a second new entrant. Citing comments from the director general of the Ethiopian Communications Authority Balcha Reba, newspaper...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Begins 2500 IoT Unit Installation Rollout For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL's proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL's Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients' facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:

Comments / 0

Community Policy