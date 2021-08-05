Vodafone NZ boosts IoT reach to meet rising demand

AMX - Free Report) , Vodafone Group Plc (. SKM - Free Report) are benefiting from the deployment of advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies and proliferation of data traffic. The Zacks Wireless Non-US industry comprises mobile telecommunications and broadband service providers that are based on foreign shores. These companies primarily offer voice services, including local, domestic and international calls, roaming services, and prepaid and postpaid. They provide value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management and automotive and health solutions. They also offer content streaming, interactive applications, wireless security services and mobile payment solutions. Some of the industry players sell mobile handsets and accessories through dealer networks and offer co-billing services to other telecommunications service providers. These firms provide IT solutions and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions as well as data services and hosting services to residential and corporate clients.