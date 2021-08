The richest man on the planet, Bezos is now worth more than $193 billion and if that wasn’t enough, he also made it into space this year, as he joined his crew on his space company Blue Origin’s New Shepherd rocket. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, but today the e-commerce site is worth a whopping $178.1 billion, per Forbes. After Jeff settled his divorce from wife Mackenzie Scott in 2020, Mackenzie became the richest woman on the planet, as she came away with $68 billion.