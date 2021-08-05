Appreciating The Amazing Career of Peter Cullen
It's easy to just say 'damn' and mean it when looking at Peter Cullen's career, since the guy has been a voice actor for longer than many people have been alive, and will no doubt be remembered the most for one voice, in particular, that of Optimus Prime from The Transformers. It's kind of amusing that he also lent his voice to the Go-Bots movie as well since there's been a long-standing debate involving the Go-Bots and Transformers. But looking down his list of credits, it's obvious that Cullen has been putting his voice to good use for a lot more than the two animated series that was mentioned since he's taken part in quite a few animated series, be it to perform extra voices or the main character. It sounds as though he tends to limit his voice acting to actual characters and stays away from inhuman sounds after he tried to produce a roar for a King Kong production that ended up damaging his throat. He did provide his voice talents for Predator, however, as this might have been a little easier on his voice.
