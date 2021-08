As the UK gets ready to hit the reset button on the post-Brexit regulatory environment, the Treasury has recently shared its vision for the future. The flurry of speeches and publications circling around certainly sets out to paint a positive picture, both in the new chapter for financial services and the plans for the future framework for regulation. These plans include taking EU rules, on-shored during the Brexit process, and pulling them from the UK statute. Moving these rules into the regulators’ rule books is a mammoth task, but will hand rule-making responsibilities firmly over to the UK regulators and away from Parliament. This move will maintain regulator independence and means that legislative amendments can be avoided for every future rule adjustment.