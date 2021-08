The San Francisco 49ers dealt with a crazy number of injuries last year. Few were as impactful as the absence of star defensive end Nick Bosa. During Week 2 of the 2020 season, Bosa went down with a torn ACL. In 2019, the younger Bosa brother had 47 tackles and nine sacks in the regular season, and added another 15 tackles and four sacks in the team’s run to the Super Bowl. He quickly established himself as one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl nod and winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.