324 Jack Francis Rd

Looking for a little less exterior to take care of? Welcome home to this well-maintained, quality-built 5bed/3.5bath/2+car ranch in Willowbend North golf community. This home is completely move-in-ready. Built in a community originally slated for patio homes, you'll find less yard to care for while maintaining lots of interior space. As you enter the home, you'll notice the high ceilings, extra large windows, and wide open floor plan. A formal dining room greets you to the left as you make your way to the kitchen. The kitchen itself is an entertainer's dream, offering a huge center island with quartz counter tops and undermount sink, vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, a full set of appliances including double ovens (one convection), full second wall of cabinets, and walk-in pantry. This the perfect place for large family or friendly gatherings! The living room boasts a tile-faced gas fireplace and a stunning view of the open acreage and pond at 45th and Rock. An access road to the rear has minimal traffic, but offers TONS of additional parking when needed. The master allows for the same lovely views, while offering an extensive walk-in closet and remodeled bath with double vanities and quartz counter tops, soaker tub and separate shower, make-up counter, and water closet. The second main floor bedroom is spacious with ample closet space, and would make an excellent second master suite or mother-in-law quarters, offering private access to the Jack-and-Jill bath and another stellar view of the land from the adjacent third bedroom/private sitting room. Rounding out this floor is a separate laundry room and a clean and modern guest half bath. The view out basement features a family/rec room with game area and wet bar plumbing. Bedrooms 4 and 5 are extra large, both with walk-in closets, and share a completely renovated bathroom with dual vanities, elegantly-tiled floor, and shower/tub combo. A HUGE storage/mechanical area completes this level. Mechanical upgrades include a newer HVAC system (2018), newer water heater (2017), updated roof (2014), Pella windows, and newer Hunter Douglas blinds. The 2-car garage is over-sized, offering plenty of room for additional storage or a golf cart. Exterior amenities include an extensive partially-covered east-facing deck, sprinkler system, and cement siding. This home has no special taxes, and sits in a quiet neighborhood with very little through traffic. Come see us before it's gone! *See the 3D tour and the promotional video for additional views of this home.**