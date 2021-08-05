324 Jack Francis Rd

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBeautifully remodeled home! Roof replaced approximately 5 yrs ago. Heat and AC replaced in 2021. All siding and windows replaced approximately 3 years ago. Double insulation under homes siding and thermal flip down windows for access. 3 bed 2 bath with primary bedroom and large primary bath. Living room Dining area open concept. Kitchen with lots of storage and an island. Segregated Laundry area, front load washer and dryer stay. Home also has gas logs, front porch, screened back porch and a 2car covered carport. With a concrete drive and large fenced backyard. 2 storage buildings with power, 1 storage building without. Property has a separate fenced in lot for pets.

Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

518 S Meridian Ave

Welcome home to 518 S Meridian, upon pulling into the extra-long driveway you will notice the curb appeal of this wonderful 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Entering the home you will see gleaming original hardwood floors that stretch throughout most the main living areas. The large windows in the living room overlook the green front yard and mature trees. Flowing from the living room into the formal dining room you will see an original built-in china cabinet, separating the dining room from the kitchen area. The kitchen has been updated with LVP marble-look floors. The LVP floors are scratch and dent resistant, perfect for a bustling kitchen. The new countertops and subway backsplash give the kitchen light and bright feel. Moving into the laundry room you will see plenty of room for a washer and dryer and access into the back yard and driveway. Each of the 4 bedrooms is unique, they all feature various, original wood built-ins. Each built-in offers storage space and adds a special character to each room. The bathroom has a new vinyl surround and upgraded fixtures. Moving into the private backyard you will notice towering trees and a detached two-car garage. This garage is perfect for storage, extra living space, or hobby space. Hurry to schedule your private showing today!
Warrensburg, MOreecenichols.com

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Elegant Executive home located in a scenic subdivision! Owners have pride in this gorgeous home & spared no expense with the upgrades! Owners have installed newer windows that are 3 layer, newer roof & newer vinyl siding! Electric bills are lower than what you would think! Once you enter into the foyer, you feel the serenity. Kitchen is upgraded with granite countertops, SS appliances, recess lighting & fixtures. It has hardwood floors, pantry, an island with seating & has an eat in kitchen area. Entertain in a formal dining room off the kitchen that opens up to a spacious sitting room. There is also a HUGE living room that has floor to ceiling windows & built-in shelving. Going upstairs on the gorgeous staircase is the owner's bedroom & en-suite, 3 bedrooms & large hall bath with double sinks too! Owner's bedroom is spacious & the en-suite has ceramic tile shower with double shower heads, seating & shelving. Relax from a hard days work in the over size jetted tub that has mood lighting sconces. En-suite is complete with granite, double sinks, lighted powder dresser, elegant lighting & walk-in closet. All 3 bedrooms are spacious, floor to ceiling windows, & have walk-in closets. Basement is finished with another bathroom. Outside is serene with oversize deck overlooking treed lined backyard, beautiful green grass & another patio area for entertaining. Plenty of parking for guests & kiddos with over sized double car garage, side parking and large driveway.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

200 Horton Rd

Lots of potential with this cape cod on 3 acres. Loads of privacy. Nice covered front porch and screened back porch. Good floor plan. Large one care garage with lots of shelving for storage. Home offers tons of storage with multliple attic areas. Home needs substructure repairs and many updates. Cash, rehab or hard money loans only. Unheated sq footage on main level is a office / computer room off back of garage. Many possible uses.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

415 Blue Bay Ct

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE DECEMBER 2021. 1 Story with Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, hardware and undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher and Microwave. Den off the Foyer, Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ stacked stone to ceiling. Entertainer's Dream w/ screened Lanai & Large Deck w/stairs to the oversized back yard. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Family room, Guest Suite with full bath and additional storage.
Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

4843 Star Hill Ln

Upgrades Galore! Desirable Ranch Floor Plan w/ Bonus Room Over the Garage. As you Tour the Home Notice Office w/ French Doors, Dining Room w/ Trey Ceiling & wainscotting. Living Room has Gas Fireplace & Built in Bookshelf. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Lots Cabinets, Granite countertops. Primary Bedroom & Bath Boast Trey Ceiling, California Closet System in WIC, Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Additional Upgrades: Built-ins, Network Ready, Solar Panels & EV Vehicle Charger Outlet Ready (240 volt). Outdoor living area with professionally landscaped yard, fireplace hot tub, travertine, pergola, storage shed, & pond in the front of the home. HOA includes spectrum Cable/Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Trash/Recycling Pick Up, Amenities include Resort Style Pool w/Water Slide, Junior Olympic Pool, Tennis/Pickle Ball Court, Soccer Field, Fitness Center, Club House, Walking Trails& Dog Park. Neighborhood Mins to 485, 85, Airport & White Water Center.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

117 Lawson Rd

Perched on a hillside with spectacular views of the bay, the bridge, San Francisco, and breathtaking sunsets from almost every room in the house, 117 Lawson Road offers a cozy nest and unending vistas. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is all you need with its great use of space, and its indoor/outdoor living. Personality shines through with the many features: claw foot tub; ceramic tiles; recessed lighting. The dual pane windows and Anderson sliders bathe the rooms in beautiful natural light. This home is nestled into carefully curated gardens filled with natives and drought tolerant plantings, with a front deck right off the living room, a rear deck & patio just steps from the kitchen, convenient for dining el fresco, & an observation deck on top of the world. Perfect for entertaining. Pick your spot and enjoy the splendor. Updates include Combo Mini-split Heat Pump, toasty in the winter and cool in summer. New roof, compliant sewer lateral, new walkways, steps, retaining walls and decks.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

5 Leslie Rd

Don't miss this impeccably maintained, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private, beautifully landscaped yard with irrigation system. The main level offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, newly remodeled full bath and an open dining room/living combination with sliding door to the composite deck. Kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space also has easy access to the deck; making indoor/outdoor entertaining a breeze. Looking to have a playroom, exercise room or family room, check out the beautifully finished lower level with approx. 600 +/- sq ft complete w/ fireplace and full size windows to bring in plenty of natural lighting. This level also offers a 2nd full bath and ample size laundry/utility room and walk out access to an inviting stone patio. You can't beat this commuter friendly location with I-190 and I-290 less than 5 miles away, this is true country living feel with city living conveniences. Young roof, heating and hot water, this property truly depicts pride of ownership.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

31 Hunting Horn Circle

Gorgeous partial brick front interior townhome featuring updated kitchen and baths, beautiful flooring and a large rear deck in Sagamore Village with NO HOA! Enter foyer featuring powder room and beautiful dark wood floors that extend up the stairs and through the main level. The beautifully updated kitchen is situated in the front of the home featuring a ceiling fan, large windows for natural light, dark wood cabinets topped with granite counters. gleaming stainless steel appliances, and pantry for storage. The separate dining room is open to a bright and spacious living room featuring crown molding, recessed lighting, and doorway that exits to a rear deck offering stairs to the yard. 3 generously sized bedrooms exist on the upper level with a large primary bedroom suite featuring vaulted ceiling, California closet built ins in double closets and a ceiling fan. The primary bath is updated and includes a shower stall. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have vaulted ceilings and great closet space! The full hall bath is updated with a tub/shower combo. Enjoy a fully finished basement offering a gym/office area, laundry with built in storage, and a recreation room in the rear. Walk up steps lead to grassy rear yard featuring mature trees for shade! This lovingly maintained home shows pride of ownership at every turn! Hurry up and schedule your private tour TODAY!!!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

132 Kester Dr

Live the lavish lifestyle in this beautifully updated lakefront home. Take in the panoramic views of Moss Lake from the incredible outdoor entertainment oasis or from the many decks and windows while enjoying the well-appointed interior. With 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, two kitchens, game room, exercise room, living areas and dining room, the indoor space meets all your needs. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas include a gourmet kitchen with a built-in grill, bar, and conversation areas, multiple fire pits for friends to gather, 5-hole putting green with white sand bunker, salt water pool, and private hot tub. More fun awaits at your personal boathouse with electric lifts for boat and jet skis. This home has everything you could want to enjoy life on the lake. 30 minutes to Charlotte, near Blue Ridge mountains and ski resorts, and only 3 hours to the beaches--escape it all and enjoy life to its fullest.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

503 Paradise Circle

Unbelievable views from this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront home located on a quiet cove opening to the main channel, the best of both worlds. Enjoy entertaining and lake living on this level lot with tons of outdoor living space; recently updated kitchen, covered porch, huge patio, and floating dock. You'll love the easy living open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, spacious great room opening to cook's kitchen that will impress any home chef. From Stainless Steel appliances to spacious kitchen bar, this kitchen has it all. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on your covered porch with fantastic views of scenic Lake Wylie, or entertain in the huge lake facing den with fireplace and wet bar. Live the lake lifestyle you have always dreamed of in beautiful Belmont, with a small town feel, but oh-so convenient to uptown Charlotte.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

100 Winchester Dr

Welcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.
Home & Gardenwichitahometeam.com

4516 N Cherry Hill Street

Looking for a little less exterior to take care of? Welcome home to this well-maintained, quality-built 5bed/3.5bath/2+car ranch in Willowbend North golf community. This home is completely move-in-ready. Built in a community originally slated for patio homes, you'll find less yard to care for while maintaining lots of interior space. As you enter the home, you'll notice the high ceilings, extra large windows, and wide open floor plan. A formal dining room greets you to the left as you make your way to the kitchen. The kitchen itself is an entertainer's dream, offering a huge center island with quartz counter tops and undermount sink, vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, a full set of appliances including double ovens (one convection), full second wall of cabinets, and walk-in pantry. This the perfect place for large family or friendly gatherings! The living room boasts a tile-faced gas fireplace and a stunning view of the open acreage and pond at 45th and Rock. An access road to the rear has minimal traffic, but offers TONS of additional parking when needed. The master allows for the same lovely views, while offering an extensive walk-in closet and remodeled bath with double vanities and quartz counter tops, soaker tub and separate shower, make-up counter, and water closet. The second main floor bedroom is spacious with ample closet space, and would make an excellent second master suite or mother-in-law quarters, offering private access to the Jack-and-Jill bath and another stellar view of the land from the adjacent third bedroom/private sitting room. Rounding out this floor is a separate laundry room and a clean and modern guest half bath. The view out basement features a family/rec room with game area and wet bar plumbing. Bedrooms 4 and 5 are extra large, both with walk-in closets, and share a completely renovated bathroom with dual vanities, elegantly-tiled floor, and shower/tub combo. A HUGE storage/mechanical area completes this level. Mechanical upgrades include a newer HVAC system (2018), newer water heater (2017), updated roof (2014), Pella windows, and newer Hunter Douglas blinds. The 2-car garage is over-sized, offering plenty of room for additional storage or a golf cart. Exterior amenities include an extensive partially-covered east-facing deck, sprinkler system, and cement siding. This home has no special taxes, and sits in a quiet neighborhood with very little through traffic. Come see us before it's gone! *See the 3D tour and the promotional video for additional views of this home.**
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

2701 Lowell Bethesda Rd

Close to shopping and fast food, this full brick, 3 bedroom, 1 bath is waiting for you to add your own touches. The kitchen is the heartbeat of this home and has several updates. The fully fenced back yard, has plenty of room for outdoor fun and the pets, as well as a storage building and a small workshop for projects.
Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

3070 Feathers Dr

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE NOVEMBER 2021. Impressive Ranch featuring a Gourmet Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry w/undermount lighting and cushion close drawers, GE Cafe' Stainless Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Microwave, hybrid Dishwasher and a Farmhouse Cast Iron White Sink. Great Room w/ 11' Ceiling and Gas Fireplace w/stacked brick face to ceiling. Extend your living area from the Open Sunroom to the spacious deck w/stairs- perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Owner's Suite boasts Tray Ceiling & En-suite Bath w/ Luxury tiled shower, Frameless glass surround, free-standing Garden Tub, double vanity w/Quartz tops, & more! Light attic storage above garage with pull down stairs.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

948 Joselynn Dr

Welcome Home to 948 Joselynn Dr located in the charming Town of Ranlo. Only a few years old, this adorable home offers so many personal touches in addition to an Open Floor Plan, updated kitchen, lots of natural light, and a private back yard. Did we mention this home has Solar Panels!!! Talk about a HUGE ENERGY SAVINGS! In the kitchen you'll find spacious countertops with a lovely backsplash. Don't forget to peak in the pantry to see how organized it is. Head upstairs to find your relaxation areas. The Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceiling, dual closets, and a spacious vanity in the Master. The quaint secondary bedrooms are comfortable sizes or could function as an office, craft room or more. The community offers a playground, & walking trails. Located close mountain bike trails with access to George Poston Park, dining in the City of Lowell & Gastonia & more! Schedule a tour today!
Real Estatekennethjamesrealty.com

9133 N 109th Place

Spectacular & Stunning remodel on 1/4 acre lot in Scottsdale Ranch. NEW EVERYTHING! The dream split floor plan offers soaring ceilings everywhere, abundant natural light, gorgeous light gray wood-look porcelain plank floors t/o, new white cabinets, huge kitchen island, granite counters, all new light fixtures & fans, plantation shutters and a huge master BR retreat with sitting area leading to a fabulous master bath! The backyard is private & serene, an entertainers dream with refinished pool & spa and extended patio space. Very quiet neighborhood but close to shopping, great restaurants & freeways. Low maintenance landscaping & a 3-car garage complete this home. Plus all Scottsdale Ranch amenities! See today...you will not be disappointed! (Upgrades list & Floor Plan in the Documents tab)
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

235 W Homestead Ave

If your looking for a Cabin in the woods with so many possibilities then DON'T MISS out on this property. This custom Cabin built in 2000 is equipped with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, new updated kitchen with New easy close cabinets, mosaic tile, gas range, large island and more. This open floor Plan boasts a custom built Wood staircase that adds so much Character to this cabin in the woods. Sitting on over 2.5 acres this home features a wrap around front porch, Woodshed, Workshop, a pond, and the current owners are using a section of the property for a gun range. If your looking for peace and quiet, and a home with endless possibilities then schedule your showing before this RARE FIND is gone. Fridge does not convey with the property.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

132 Wellshire Dr

This spacious home includes an open floor plan that makes entertaining a breeze! In the gorgeous kitchen, you will find a complete suite of energy-efficient appliances, recessed lighting, granite countertops and a large pantry. The incredible master suite boasts a vaulted ceiling, private bath and walk-in closet. Also included in this beautiful home is a large loft space, which can be used as a playroom, study or craft center.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

7037 SW 17th ST

Don't miss this one owner, 5 year young, well maintained 4BR, 3BA, Bsmt, 2Car garage Ranch home in the coveted Washburn Rural school district. The large Living Room welcomes you home. Wine & dine in the Kitchen/Dining Room combo with pantry. 2 SUITES- one on each floor with en suites & walk in closets. Relax in the huge finished family room in basement with plenty of storage. 1st floor laundry. BBQ on the patio & watch the kids & animals play in the the large private yard! Spacious, MOVE-IN READY. Home inspection performed for your peace of mind! Stainless Steel Appliances stay with an acceptable offer. Radon mitigation system installed. Come on out, enjoy the good life & tour this SW Topeka home that shows great! This is not a Drive by. You must see the inside. Call today to schedule a private showing on your behalf. All offers will be presented 8-14-21.
Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

505 Littleton Ln

Move-in ready Craftsman in Belmont's Morgan Branch! Fabulous open plan with tons of space to spread out. The kitchen is the heart of the home and this one is no exception--huge island, granite counters w/ subway tile backsplash, SS appliances & abundant cabinet/pantry storage and counter space!! Also, office with plenty of built-in storage and granite work surface too. Sun-filled great room w/ gas log fireplace as well as extra loft space on the 2nd floor. Spacious primary bedroom has trey ceiling; bath with dual sink vanity & large shower. All of this and community pool and playground. Just minutes from downtown Belmont, close to the airport and 30 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Stop looking and start unpacking today!

