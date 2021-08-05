2823 Elizabeth Ave
Amazing Neighborhood Short Walk To Moss Lake! This House Has Been Completely Redone And Is Ready For The Final Touches And Appliances To Be Installed. Out Of State Seller Is Trying His Best To Finish All Minor Details And Will Install Brand New Appliances Or Provide A Credit To Its New Owner If Prefered. This Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Is Situated On A Very Sought After Lot With No Restrictions And No HOA Fees With Many Goats Next Door In An Almost Farm Like Environment. Home Sits At The End Of A Beautiful Road With Great Homes All Around. New Roof, New Windows, New HVAC, New Floors Throughout And New Appliances Coming Soon... Call Now Before It's Gone!!!www.jollyrealtygroup.com
