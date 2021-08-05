Cancel
2823 Elizabeth Ave

jollyrealtygroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing Neighborhood Short Walk To Moss Lake! This House Has Been Completely Redone And Is Ready For The Final Touches And Appliances To Be Installed. Out Of State Seller Is Trying His Best To Finish All Minor Details And Will Install Brand New Appliances Or Provide A Credit To Its New Owner If Prefered. This Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Is Situated On A Very Sought After Lot With No Restrictions And No HOA Fees With Many Goats Next Door In An Almost Farm Like Environment. Home Sits At The End Of A Beautiful Road With Great Homes All Around. New Roof, New Windows, New HVAC, New Floors Throughout And New Appliances Coming Soon... Call Now Before It's Gone!!!

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

4843 Star Hill Ln

Upgrades Galore! Desirable Ranch Floor Plan w/ Bonus Room Over the Garage. As you Tour the Home Notice Office w/ French Doors, Dining Room w/ Trey Ceiling & wainscotting. Living Room has Gas Fireplace & Built in Bookshelf. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Lots Cabinets, Granite countertops. Primary Bedroom & Bath Boast Trey Ceiling, California Closet System in WIC, Dual Sinks, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower. Additional Upgrades: Built-ins, Network Ready, Solar Panels & EV Vehicle Charger Outlet Ready (240 volt). Outdoor living area with professionally landscaped yard, fireplace hot tub, travertine, pergola, storage shed, & pond in the front of the home. HOA includes spectrum Cable/Internet, Lawn Maintenance, Trash/Recycling Pick Up, Amenities include Resort Style Pool w/Water Slide, Junior Olympic Pool, Tennis/Pickle Ball Court, Soccer Field, Fitness Center, Club House, Walking Trails& Dog Park. Neighborhood Mins to 485, 85, Airport & White Water Center.
Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

505 Littleton Ln

Move-in ready Craftsman in Belmont's Morgan Branch! Fabulous open plan with tons of space to spread out. The kitchen is the heart of the home and this one is no exception--huge island, granite counters w/ subway tile backsplash, SS appliances & abundant cabinet/pantry storage and counter space!! Also, office with plenty of built-in storage and granite work surface too. Sun-filled great room w/ gas log fireplace as well as extra loft space on the 2nd floor. Spacious primary bedroom has trey ceiling; bath with dual sink vanity & large shower. All of this and community pool and playground. Just minutes from downtown Belmont, close to the airport and 30 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Stop looking and start unpacking today!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

518 S Meridian Ave

Welcome home to 518 S Meridian, upon pulling into the extra-long driveway you will notice the curb appeal of this wonderful 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Entering the home you will see gleaming original hardwood floors that stretch throughout most the main living areas. The large windows in the living room overlook the green front yard and mature trees. Flowing from the living room into the formal dining room you will see an original built-in china cabinet, separating the dining room from the kitchen area. The kitchen has been updated with LVP marble-look floors. The LVP floors are scratch and dent resistant, perfect for a bustling kitchen. The new countertops and subway backsplash give the kitchen light and bright feel. Moving into the laundry room you will see plenty of room for a washer and dryer and access into the back yard and driveway. Each of the 4 bedrooms is unique, they all feature various, original wood built-ins. Each built-in offers storage space and adds a special character to each room. The bathroom has a new vinyl surround and upgraded fixtures. Moving into the private backyard you will notice towering trees and a detached two-car garage. This garage is perfect for storage, extra living space, or hobby space. Hurry to schedule your private showing today!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

235 W Homestead Ave

If your looking for a Cabin in the woods with so many possibilities then DON'T MISS out on this property. This custom Cabin built in 2000 is equipped with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, new updated kitchen with New easy close cabinets, mosaic tile, gas range, large island and more. This open floor Plan boasts a custom built Wood staircase that adds so much Character to this cabin in the woods. Sitting on over 2.5 acres this home features a wrap around front porch, Woodshed, Workshop, a pond, and the current owners are using a section of the property for a gun range. If your looking for peace and quiet, and a home with endless possibilities then schedule your showing before this RARE FIND is gone. Fridge does not convey with the property.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
Businessdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Another One On The Way?

It should come as no surprise that the stimulus check payments have definitely helped millions of Americans in this pandemic. The pandemic is still running strong- nearly 17 months after the economy took a nosedive. The newest variant of the virus- the Delta variant- has started increasing the case numbers amongst those that haven’t been vaccinated yet. Incidentally, this rise in numbers comes even when the economic conditions are slowly improving- which, unsurprisingly, will put a stop to the recovery.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Tuckerton, NJAtlantic City Press

8 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $899,999

ELEGANCE, BEAUTY & PROVENANCE IS SURE TO WELCOME YOU HOME AT THIS STUNNING REVIVAL VICTORIAN MANSION ON ALMOST 1 ACRE WITH STUNNING FEATURES THROUGHOUT IN A PRIME LOCATION! Meticulously maintained home & grounds boasting comfort & sophistication at each turn! Featuring 8 bedrooms with En-Suites, LARGE parlor with HIGH ceilings & fireplace, Euro-Styled Gourmet kitchen with French Doors, LARGE dining room for guests & library with access to the wrap around deck!PARK-LIKE setting yard with a MULTI-LEVEL deck featuring a gazebo, pond and AMPLE parking on site! Includes a 2-STORY professional building right next door currently rented & TONS of potential for additional income! GREAT LOCATION WITH DAILY SUMMER FERRY TO LBI! (NEW PELLA WINDOWS, NEWER HEATING/ ELECTRIC,NEWER ROOF & MORE.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
102.5 WDVE

This Is The Best Regional Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania

A local favorite has been named as the best regional fast food chain in Pennsylvania. The convenience store and gas station company initially began operations in Pennsylvania and has since expanded to New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida. Wawa holds the title of the largest convenience store...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of A Fourth Check

While three different stimulus check packages have already hit the bank accounts, citizens are looking out for more. But, it hasn’t been ascertained yet if they would be receiving another stimulus package. The economy is in much better shape than it was previously- even though it hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic. Also, with the emergence of the new variant, there are setbacks that will come up. Nevertheless, we probably wouldn’t be seeing such a high rate of unemployment that was prevalent at the start of the pandemic.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

4088 Catawba Creek Dr

*** Multiple offers received. Seller is asking for highest and best offer by 08/09/2021 Monday 5:00 PM.***. Beautiful 3 bed 2/1 bath Catawba Hills subdivision home. Primary suite w/ trey ceilings & private bath . Kitchen features an Island. Covered front porch is rocking chair ready. Oversized Deck perfect for entertaining & listening to the relaxing sound of gentle water stream which runs behind the property. Community features outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Must see.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

2792 Sawbridge Ln

Click the Virtual Tour link to view the 3D walkthrough. Gorgeous 2-story townhome! Spacious open floor plan and neutral interiors. Striking backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Enjoy the fireplace with mantel in the family room. Relaxing primary suite with ample space, walk-in closet, double vanity and garden tub. All bedrooms upstairs. Patio slab and green yard in the back.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1882 Lookout Ln

BEAUTIFUL! and Spacious 2 story Townhome with One Car Garage. Large Two-Story great room with gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, a dishwasher, range/oven. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and features a jet tub to relax, a separate shower space, a huge walk-in closet, and a tray ceiling. Spacious Loft located on the second floor overlooks the great room. Two spacious bedrooms up also have walk-in closets. This community also has its own walking trails for residents to take walks and enjoy. This is Low-Maintenance, Care-Free Living! Showings will run from Friday through Sunday at 5 pm. Offers will need to be submitted by 6 pm.
Waukegan, ILKenosha News.com

4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $169,000

Get ready to call this stunning house your new home. This beautiful two-story craftsman style home has all the stunningly beautiful, solid woodwork you would expect, but the unexpected is the completely modern kitchen and full bathrooms, truly the best of both worlds. The craftsmanship and love that has gone into this home is apparent in every detail. The tiled, modern kitchen has a walk-in butler's pantry with more storage than you can imagine, new countertops and stainless-steel sink with highly functional gooseneck faucet. The first floor also contains a full-size bathroom with a creatively tiled shower. Flowing, beautifully refinished, hardwood floors take you through the dining and living room up gorgeous stairs with a beautifully crafted banister to the second story where you find four carpeted bedrooms for added comfort and a completely modern second full-size bathroom. The third floor contains a huge, well-lit finished attic which even boasts natural light. Traditional meets contemporary with updated ceiling fixtures throughout the home and original, incredible glasswork. Keep your vehicles dry all winter long with the detached garage which contains a large amount of room for storage. Finally, the low maintenance landscape design, including partially fenced yard will allow you to relax and enjoy the peace and serenity of both your front and back enclosed porches. This home has everything, so it will not be on the market long. Book your showing today! Property is being sold AS IS. MLS #11179592.
Real EstateKenosha News.com

2 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $362,500

New, open concept 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with den ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Laurel Model is located in the Prairie Pathways Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement, with egress window and plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas. Includes a builder warranty.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

5 Leslie Rd

Don't miss this impeccably maintained, spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private, beautifully landscaped yard with irrigation system. The main level offers 4 generous sized bedrooms, newly remodeled full bath and an open dining room/living combination with sliding door to the composite deck. Kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space also has easy access to the deck; making indoor/outdoor entertaining a breeze. Looking to have a playroom, exercise room or family room, check out the beautifully finished lower level with approx. 600 +/- sq ft complete w/ fireplace and full size windows to bring in plenty of natural lighting. This level also offers a 2nd full bath and ample size laundry/utility room and walk out access to an inviting stone patio. You can't beat this commuter friendly location with I-190 and I-290 less than 5 miles away, this is true country living feel with city living conveniences. Young roof, heating and hot water, this property truly depicts pride of ownership.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

7192 Teague Dr

This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal living room and dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your large open kitchen with island. Kitchen features granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax in your gorgeous master suite. All of the amenities you would expect in a BRAND NEW home!
Boston, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

Research by CBRE Reveals Downtown Office Sublease Space Abating

BOSTON- Recent research by CBRE reveals that sublease space in downtown Boston is abating in 2021. Sublease space flooded the downtown Boston office market in mid-2020 at the height of Covid-19 restrictions in Massachusetts. Prior to the pandemic, the office market downtown averaged 1.2 million sq. ft. of sublease space in 2018 and 2019. At the end of 2020, sublease space had tripled, peaking at 3.6 million sq. ft. with over 50% concentrated in the Central Business District. Since the beginning of 2021, sublease space has started to recover, ending the month of July at 3.2 million sq. ft.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

503 Paradise Circle

Unbelievable views from this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront home located on a quiet cove opening to the main channel, the best of both worlds. Enjoy entertaining and lake living on this level lot with tons of outdoor living space; recently updated kitchen, covered porch, huge patio, and floating dock. You'll love the easy living open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, spacious great room opening to cook's kitchen that will impress any home chef. From Stainless Steel appliances to spacious kitchen bar, this kitchen has it all. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on your covered porch with fantastic views of scenic Lake Wylie, or entertain in the huge lake facing den with fireplace and wet bar. Live the lake lifestyle you have always dreamed of in beautiful Belmont, with a small town feel, but oh-so convenient to uptown Charlotte.

