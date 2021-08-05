Thinking It Through: Our imperfect world requires tradeoffs

Re-think the power of networking: I won’t name names but there is a prevalent view that when you are trying to develop your network, you should do favors for people you want to connect with because this will show them that you are helpful and interested in them. The argument goes that by volunteering your useful skills, contacts etc you move up “the ladder”. In the great majority of cases, this is only true if people see you at a very similar level to them. If they see on the lowest rungs the ladder, then, in my experience, they will feel that by simply talking to you they are doing you a favor! I would instead suggest that you work on becoming known for something and recognized in that field. By doing that you will make contacts at your level and you will help each other up the ladder. Can you get lucky when someone much higher up takes a shine to you? Of course, but fortune is a fickle thing, and ultimately something you have no control over!