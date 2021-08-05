351 Moriah Church Rd
Desire country setting? Don't miss this one! 4bed, 2bath on approx. 2 acres. Includes primary bed and primary bath with walk in closet. Living room with fireplace and wood stove. Dining area and Kitchen with roll away island. Covered wrap around front porch. Nice sized back deck. Property features a 2 car carport with storage room. Laundry area inside home. Spacious backyard with large storage building with power. Also has lean to shed on back of storage building. Property has a 3 Kennel covered shed with power. Beautiful location, check it out.
