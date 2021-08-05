Mavs picked fourth in preseason poll

Tremaine Jackson is a football media day junkie. “I’ve always been a fan of media days,” the Colorado Mesa football coach said Wednesday after the RMAC released its preseason football poll, where his fellow coaches voted the Mavericks fourth. “The SEC, in my career, I haven’t missed the SEC media day, watching it and the other conferences. One thing that was common is that nobody cares about the preseason poll, and if you do care about the preseason poll, then you have no identity of what you can be in the postseason.”