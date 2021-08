Lifestyle Expert and Celebrity Chef Chadwick Boyd has been joining us for "Fire It Up Friday" all summer long. We've got some fantastic custom recipes for the grill, mostly for meat lovers but today this could not be more Jersey Shore...we give you PIZZA ON THE GRILL! Did you know that you could stop by your favorite pizza place and just buy the dough? How easy is that?!?! Start there and follow Chadwick's steps for impressing the pants off your next crowd with this pizza on the grill recipe! Enjoy!