407 Robinwood Dr
Truly stunning one of a kind home situated on two private lots. A treelined walkway brings you to a fabulous front patio and the main level of the home. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths this homes offers plenty of space. Primary suite on main level, open floor plan with kitchen, dining, back deck and gorgeous family room. Lower level has three bedrooms, two full baths and screened in deck. Billiards room and wet bar with access to the two car garage. Fully finished basement offers game, bonus and exercise room and another huge den. The backyard is an oasis with a creek and firepit area. Short golf cart ride to Cleveland Country Club and minutes to Uptown Shelby. New roof, new HVAC, updated bathrooms and freshly painted. This is a must see home!www.jollyrealtygroup.com
Comments / 0