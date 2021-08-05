Cancel
Real Estate

407 Robinwood Dr

jollyrealtygroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruly stunning one of a kind home situated on two private lots. A treelined walkway brings you to a fabulous front patio and the main level of the home. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths this homes offers plenty of space. Primary suite on main level, open floor plan with kitchen, dining, back deck and gorgeous family room. Lower level has three bedrooms, two full baths and screened in deck. Billiards room and wet bar with access to the two car garage. Fully finished basement offers game, bonus and exercise room and another huge den. The backyard is an oasis with a creek and firepit area. Short golf cart ride to Cleveland Country Club and minutes to Uptown Shelby. New roof, new HVAC, updated bathrooms and freshly painted. This is a must see home!

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

3534 S Walnut St

Don't miss this adorable totally updated home in SW Wichita! Over 1746 sqr ft completely move in ready includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, detached workshop in the backyard and conveniently located minutes from 235.The formal living room takes you into the kitchen and then into a large family room that accesses the backyard with large deck. The kitchen come equipped with lovely new backsplash and marble look countertops. Keeping with the trends are newly restored two-toned cabinets that include new hardware as well new luxury vinyl tile throughout. and you will enjoy a brand-new stove. The private master suite is completely remodeled, and a full master bath was added with a beautiful new walk-in tile shower, toilet, vanity and mirror. Three other bedrooms are separate from the master and share another totally remodeled second bath with newly tiled tub shower combo, vanity and toilet as well. All baths and laundry room are covered in new luxury vinyl tile and all bedrooms have new carpet throughout. You will enjoy the separate laundry just off the kitchen that also houses a brand-new electrical panel. Off the laundry/mud room you will find a one car attached garage with new garage door and concrete floor. The backyard is fully fenced backyard and has a newly sided storage shed/workshop with electrical throughout. There are so many more new updates including beautiful new neutral interior paint throughout, newly polished original hardwood floors, new windows throughout most rooms, new bedroom doors throughout, new ceiling fans and fixtures, new thermostat and humidifier controls and much, much, more. This home really is a must see!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

4088 Catawba Creek Dr

*** Multiple offers received. Seller is asking for highest and best offer by 08/09/2021 Monday 5:00 PM.***. Beautiful 3 bed 2/1 bath Catawba Hills subdivision home. Primary suite w/ trey ceilings & private bath . Kitchen features an Island. Covered front porch is rocking chair ready. Oversized Deck perfect for entertaining & listening to the relaxing sound of gentle water stream which runs behind the property. Community features outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails. Must see.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8109 Aspenwood Way

Handsome garage Th aluminum siding w/ brick trim* Fresh light grey paint throughout w/ white trim. New vinyl plank flooring on the main level in greige Open floor plan features a bay window in the living room. Two dining areas, one in the living/dining combo, another in a breakfast nook off the kitchen. The kitchen has replaced, light natural colored, shaker cabinets. Slider to deck with room for a play area. Upstairs has a new hall bath with w/ new tub, white faux "marble" vinyl plank flooring, and replaced the vanity. HVAC heat pump approximately 2013, Roof, approximately 2018, hot water heater approximately 2020,There is carpet in the family room, a woodburning fireplace, and waterproofing with a sump pump.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

415 Blue Bay Ct

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE DECEMBER 2021. 1 Story with Finished Basement & 3 Car Garage! Gourmet Kitchen w/Quartz Counters and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry, hardware and undermount lighting. GE Stainless Cafe' Gas Cooktop & hood, 30" Wall Oven, Hybrid Dishwasher and Microwave. Den off the Foyer, Great Room w/ 11 ft. Ceiling, Gas Fireplace w/ stacked stone to ceiling. Entertainer's Dream w/ screened Lanai & Large Deck w/stairs to the oversized back yard. Owner's Suite boasts Tray ceiling & En-suite Bath, Luxury Tiled Shower, Frameless Glass Surround, Double vanity w/Quartz countertops and more! Two additional Guest Suites w/private baths, Quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Walk-Out Basement offers a second living space- Kitchenette, Family room, Guest Suite with full bath and additional storage.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

7180 Teague Dr

This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your open kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax either of the 2 gorgeous master suites. All of the amenities you would expect in a BRAND NEW home!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

132 Kester Dr

Live the lavish lifestyle in this beautifully updated lakefront home. Take in the panoramic views of Moss Lake from the incredible outdoor entertainment oasis or from the many decks and windows while enjoying the well-appointed interior. With 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, two kitchens, game room, exercise room, living areas and dining room, the indoor space meets all your needs. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas include a gourmet kitchen with a built-in grill, bar, and conversation areas, multiple fire pits for friends to gather, 5-hole putting green with white sand bunker, salt water pool, and private hot tub. More fun awaits at your personal boathouse with electric lifts for boat and jet skis. This home has everything you could want to enjoy life on the lake. 30 minutes to Charlotte, near Blue Ridge mountains and ski resorts, and only 3 hours to the beaches--escape it all and enjoy life to its fullest.
Crown Point, INNWI.com

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $509,000

This gorgeous 2-story home custom built by Newcastle Homes presents a dazzling floor plan enriched with all of the extras...chic lighting, hand-scraped hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, mudroom w/drop zone & the list goes on! Fantastic main level presents a bright & spacious family room with eye-catching fireplace and built-in shelves. And for the chef in all of us, a gourmet kitchen boasting an abundance of maple cabinetry, Quartz counters & a walk-in pantry, along with SS appliance and a Quartz island with plenty of seating. Incredible master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom featuring his/hers vanities, oversized tile shower & grand soaking tub. Three distinctive bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, finish the 2nd floor. Inviting outdoor patio area includes a covered porch with tongue & groove wood ceiling & fan. Full basement with bathroom roughin. Landscaping package & sprinkler system too! (Actual photo of home--landscaping there, grass was added.)
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

100 Winchester Dr

Welcome home to this cape cod with 3 large bedrooms, a large bonus room, detached garage with loft, recently updated in-ground salt water pool with new liner and pump motor and much more. Call today to schedule your showing.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

503 Paradise Circle

Unbelievable views from this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront home located on a quiet cove opening to the main channel, the best of both worlds. Enjoy entertaining and lake living on this level lot with tons of outdoor living space; recently updated kitchen, covered porch, huge patio, and floating dock. You'll love the easy living open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, spacious great room opening to cook's kitchen that will impress any home chef. From Stainless Steel appliances to spacious kitchen bar, this kitchen has it all. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on your covered porch with fantastic views of scenic Lake Wylie, or entertain in the huge lake facing den with fireplace and wet bar. Live the lake lifestyle you have always dreamed of in beautiful Belmont, with a small town feel, but oh-so convenient to uptown Charlotte.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

948 Joselynn Dr

Welcome Home to 948 Joselynn Dr located in the charming Town of Ranlo. Only a few years old, this adorable home offers so many personal touches in addition to an Open Floor Plan, updated kitchen, lots of natural light, and a private back yard. Did we mention this home has Solar Panels!!! Talk about a HUGE ENERGY SAVINGS! In the kitchen you'll find spacious countertops with a lovely backsplash. Don't forget to peak in the pantry to see how organized it is. Head upstairs to find your relaxation areas. The Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceiling, dual closets, and a spacious vanity in the Master. The quaint secondary bedrooms are comfortable sizes or could function as an office, craft room or more. The community offers a playground, & walking trails. Located close mountain bike trails with access to George Poston Park, dining in the City of Lowell & Gastonia & more! Schedule a tour today!
Home & Gardenjollyrealtygroup.com

3070 Feathers Dr

**NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED COMPLETION DATE NOVEMBER 2021. Impressive Ranch featuring a Gourmet Kitchen w/ Quartz Countertops and Island, Tile backsplash, Upgraded Cabinetry w/undermount lighting and cushion close drawers, GE Cafe' Stainless Gas Cooktop, Wall Oven, Microwave, hybrid Dishwasher and a Farmhouse Cast Iron White Sink. Great Room w/ 11' Ceiling and Gas Fireplace w/stacked brick face to ceiling. Extend your living area from the Open Sunroom to the spacious deck w/stairs- perfect for a morning cup of coffee. Owner's Suite boasts Tray Ceiling & En-suite Bath w/ Luxury tiled shower, Frameless glass surround, free-standing Garden Tub, double vanity w/Quartz tops, & more! Light attic storage above garage with pull down stairs.
Black Mountain, NCMcDowell News

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000

Just outside city limits on 4.6+ acres with creek running through. Walk in to this spacious house to hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Separate family room and a bonus room that is light and airy that could be used for formal dining, office, or many other uses. Main floor has a large master bedroom with a grand master bath, also on main floor is 2nd bedroom with a private full bath. On lower level find additional 2 guest/bedrooms w/full bath and more space for that office, exercise space, playroom or hobby room. Main house has a two car garage with a workshop/storage room. 2nd structure features a nicely built guest apartment upstairs (possible income potential) overlooking the pastures and fantastic mountains. Lower main level you will find a 3 car garage and carport ideal for the auto collector/mechanic, or use for farm equipment as there is pasture/acreage for farming, having horses or other livestock. There is an existing barn that would require some repairs. There are also possibilities to build additional homes with a ROW from North Fork Road.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

612 N Woodstone Dr

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER FUN AND START OF A NEW SCHOOL YEAR! Come see this lovely 5 bedroom home in popular Crescent Lakes neighborhood. Tile entry greets you at the front door and leads you into the spacious living area of this open concept floor plan. The living room boasts stone fireplace and picture windows with a gorgeous view of the backyard. The Dining area adjacent to the kitchen has a wall of windows with access to the covered deck, perrfect for outdoor fun and entertaining. The kitchen with its warm cabinetry, ample work space and breakfast bar make family meal preparations easy. The main floor laundry is conveniently tucked between the kitchen and garage. The Master Suite has a walk in closet, private bath with shower, jacuzzi bath and dual vanities. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The view out lower level is complete with large family room, 2 more large bedrooms, bath and storage. New interior paint plus newly painted experior make this home move in ready. In addition to new paint, other numerous upgrades include all LED lighting throughout the home, "Smart" Garage Doors, Epoxy garage floor, Ring-Doorbell system, Commercial Sysco Wi-Fi CAT 6, Alarm System is active and can be transferred. Water Softner remains. Crescent Lakes families enjoy 5 private stocked lakes, 2 community pools, clubhouse, playground, sidewalks that wind through the neighborhood and take children across the street to the highly rated Andover Central schools, K-12. There is also a city park which hosts live concerts during the summer and fall. Andover is also home to the newest and largest YMCA in the area complete with a waterpark.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 Englewood Dr

Make it easy on yourself! Just move into this Pristine One Level Home. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room w/vaulted ceilings, skylights, brick gas fireplace w/mantel & remote, hardwood & vinyl floors. Large eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, newer kitchen floor, newer ss dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, ss microwave, smooth top JennAir range. Solid wood Merillat cabinets with roll out drawers. Kitchen opens to dining room. There is a 34' x 16 Vaulted Sunroom with 4 skylights and access to side deck. Entire interior freshly painted, HVAC replaced & upgraded (2016), Hot water heater, (2021), New Roof (2021), gutters are fitted with leaf guards, shed and house painted (2018). New aggregate driveway (2020). Attached 2 car garage with shelving, large laundry room w/washer/dryer, an abundance of cabinets, folding counter & storage area. Enjoy your level, private yard and back yard with patio & aggregate walkways. This home comes with a combined adjacent lot with only one HOA DUES for both home & double lot. Exterior storage shed with replaced roof. Country front porch and large back deck. Located near the Lafayette Park, Tennis Courts and Monish Gate.,Granite Counter,Wood Cabinets,Fireplace in Family Room.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

7752 Park Dr

Fantastic flip opportunity! This home has already been gutted, flooring has been torn out, kitchen cabinets removed, lot has been cleaned up, everything is ready to be updated. Fantastic detached garage only 10 years old, quiet spot in Ralston. Perfect investment property to flip and rent. Sellers to make no repairs, home comes as-is.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

9634 Margrave Dr

This home features an open living concept with 9 foot ceilings on the first floor and formal dining for hosting your guests. Gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout the main floor. Enjoy your open kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Come home and relax in your gorgeous master suite. All of the amenities you would expect in a BRAND NEW home!
Real Estatehometeamne.com

10913 Fairway Dr

Beautiful west facing custom built walkout ranch situated on Tiburon Golf Course. Overlooking 3 fairways and 2 lg. ponds, the view is breathtaking! The oversized garage can fit 4 cars, has 10 ft ceilings, h/c water. and a floor drain. Pre-inspected and impeccably maintained. The big ticket items have been taken care of! 2018 - New roof w/40 yr warranty, New windows with lifetime warranty , 2019 -New HVAC System, 2018 - New water heater., Newly painted inside and out. All of this on a beautifully landscaped 1/3 acre lot.
Real Estatehometeamne.com

7706 Sunset Dr

This solid Ralston Ranch sits on a corner lot. The home is spacious on the inside, with open flow from living room to dining room. Newer LVT flooring throughout living and bedrooms and dining room. Updated bathroom. All appliances stay. Large unfinished basement that can be used for storage, and has tons of potential to be finished to create your ideal hang out spot, home office, exercise space, a non-conforming bedroom, or all the above! This home is ready for new owners to come and enjoy the space and give it some TLC and updates! Showings start Thursday, July 29th.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

34 Uriahs Dr

Experience the natural beauty of this one acre retreat, tucked away at the end a tree-lined street, minutes from shops, schools, Duxbury Harbor & Shipyard Beach. What a perfect match for growing families, empty nesters & buyers seeking a fabulous condo alternative! This charming, "move-in ready home offers an open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, custom window treatments & streaming natural light. Enjoy the main level special features: granite Kitchen with stainless appliances, spacious Dining Area with glass doors to a platform deck, Living Room with bead board paneling & custom built-ins surrounding the glow of a gas fireplace, Master Bedroom with full bath, jacuzzi tub & glass doors to a private deck, plus two additional Bedrooms. Discover the finished lower level with Office, Bedroom, Family Room & Laundry. Upgrades include central AC, monitored video security system & stand-by generator. Escape to this peaceful sanctuary surrounded by lush plantings & blossoming trees.
Arbutus, MDthemunchonline.com

908 Palladi Dr

3 bedroom townhome in Arbutus boasts a finished basement with bonus flush and full-sized washer/dryer. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining as well as a galley kitchen that leads to a fenced yard with parking pad.

