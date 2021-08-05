Cancel
Glencore to return US$2.8b to shareholders after record first half

By Clara Denina, Zandi Shabalala
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Aug 5): Glencore will return US$2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company's first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

LSE sales rise with push towards Refinitiv integration

LONDON (Aug 6): London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) reported a sharp rise in first-half revenues on Friday, along with progress integrating data group Refinitiv and a dividend increase, triggering the best daily performance in its shares so far this year. British stock exchange operator LSE said its total revenue rose...
Industrydallassun.com

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
Financial Reportsmining.com

Sibanye-Stillwater expects big jump in first-half profits

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it expected half-year earnings to rise by more than 138%, driven by higher production that followed a covid-19 lockdown and higher metals prices. Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, are expected to rise to between 835 South African...
Financial Reportsdcvelocity.com

Record performance for GEODIS in the first half of 2021

Levallois, Perret (August 3, 2021) - "In a still uncertain economic environment, GEODIS has confirmed its ability to generate profitable growth, with a revenue up 21% and EBITDA up 60%. These solid results support our ability to invest in growth while investing in the ecological transition of all our activities. Our good performance has enabled us to strengthen our investments in the company's digital transformation and to self-finance our latest acquisition, PEKAES, a leading distribution network in Poland, a strategic country for GEODIS. These solid results are in line with the "Ambition 2023" strategic plan, which aims to achieve growth for the Group at least equal to that of the global logistics market over the period, and to accelerate the conversion of this growth into earnings," explains Marie-Christine Lombard, Chairman of GEODIS' Executive Board.
Financial Reportsnnbw.com

Plumas Bancorp reports record quarterly, first-half earnings

Plumas Bancorp on July 21 announced second quarter earnings of $4.5 million or $0.86 per share, an increase of $1.3 million from $3.2 million or $0.62 per share during the second quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.85 per share during the three months ended June 30,...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Renewable investment rose to a record in first half

Investors poured more money than ever into renewable energy in the first half of the year, but the pace is far from enough to sufficiently curb increasing carbon emissions. As much as $174 billion was spent on solar, offshore wind and other green technologies and companies in the period, according to data from BloombergNEF. While it’s 1.8 per cent more than a year earlier, the level is seven per cent below the previous six months.
Financial ReportsShareCast

XP Power order intake reaches record in first half

The FTSE 250 company said that growth was driven by continued strength in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment sector and a recovery in industrial technology, offset by an expected normalisation in healthcare after an “exceptional” Covid-19-related performance in 2020. It said it was entering the second half with a record order...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Independent

HSBC confirms dividend as first-half profits more than double

HSBC has said it will pay an interim dividend to shareholders after revealing that profits more than doubled for the latest half-year. The banking giant told investors on Monday that pre-tax profits soared to 10.8 billion US dollars (£7.8 billion) for the six months to June, compared with 4.3 billion dollars (£3.1 billion) for the same period in 2020.
Marketskitco.com

Glencore forecast another record breaking year

(Kitco News) - Glencore (GLEN:LSE) said it forecasts its FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for its marketing and trading division to be at the top end of its annual range between $2.2 billion and $3.2 billion. The upgraded outlook would bring earnings from the trading business close to the record $3.3 billion the company reported last year.
StocksInsurance Journal

Insurtech Investment Reaches Record $7.4B for First Half 2021

Insurtech venture investment keeps climbing ever higher, with new records reached for the second quarter as well as the first half of 2021, according to the latest Willis Towers Watson report on the sector. Global insurtech investment hit $7.4 billion in the first half (H1) 2021, a number that exceeded...
Stocksai-cio.com

Sweden’s AP1 Returns 11% in First Half of 2021

Buoyed by one of the strongest stock markets in the world this year, Swedish pension fund AP1 reported an 11% investment return for the first half of 2021 to raise its total assets under management (AUM) to just over $50 billion. The fund said the first half of the year...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Elementis upbeat on outlook after first half growth

Speciality chemicals and personal care company Elementis reported a “strong” financial performance improvement in its first half on Thursday, with profit before tax up 165%. 16,537.66. 16:30 29/07/21. -0.78%. -130.70. 141.70p. 16:30 29/07/21. -3.87%. -5.70p. 23,050.46. 16:30 29/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,070.79. 16:30 29/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,054.12. 16:21 29/07/21. n/a. n/a.
StocksCoinDesk

FTX US Affiliate Sees Record Daily Trading Volume in First Half of 2021

FTX.US, the U.S. affiliate of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has reported 150-times growth in average daily volume in the first half of 2021 compared to last year. The exchange carried a daily volume ranging between ~$150 million and ~$1 billion during this period, hitting a high of $993 million on April 22, the company said Thursday.
Aerospace & Defense740thefan.com

Airbus raises forecasts after strong first half

PARIS (Reuters) -Europe’s Airbus sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings after reporting better-than-expected half-year results on Thursday. The world’s largest planemaker ahead of U.S. rival Boeing said it expected to deliver 600 aircraft in 2021, and doubled its forecast for operating income to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) while predicting 2 billion euros of free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Tilray Surges On Reporting First Results Since Merger With Rival Aphria, Reveals $33.6M Profit In Q4

Canadian cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) posted its latest financial earnings report Wednesday, touting a spike in both fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 revenue and a proclamation from CEO Irwin D. Simon that Tilray is "leading the global cannabis industry with low cost of production, leading brands, a well-developed distribution network, and unique partnerships."

