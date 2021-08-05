Airport security sees busiest month ever, continuing rise in traffic
After the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s busiest June ever, preliminary numbers from July show that traffic is only increasing. Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said, based on the number of people through security, which is an imperfect metric because it counts everyone who goes through security and not just passengers, more people went through the airport in July than any month in its history.www.gjsentinel.com
