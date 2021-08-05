Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Airport security sees busiest month ever, continuing rise in traffic

By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

After the Grand Junction Regional Airport’s busiest June ever, preliminary numbers from July show that traffic is only increasing. Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said, based on the number of people through security, which is an imperfect metric because it counts everyone who goes through security and not just passengers, more people went through the airport in July than any month in its history.

www.gjsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Security Checkpoint#Frontier Airlines#Avelo Airlines#Covid#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy