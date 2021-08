Excavation has begun at 27-19 Thomson Avenue, the site of a ten-story, 30-unit building in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Thomson Development LLC with Warner Construction Services Inc. handling construction, the 28,051-square-foot property will yield 23,012 square feet of residential space and 5,039 square feet of lower-level retail. The 116-foot-tall structure will rise from a 3,600-square-foot plot bound by Thomson Avenue to the south and 44th Drive to the northeast that was purchased for $6.85 million in 2018. Demolition of the site’s former low-rise occupant concluded in early 2019.