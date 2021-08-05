Speaking out: Examining beliefs
Early thinkers didn't have it easy, but they were famous and still are. Socrates said "the unexamined life is not worth living." He said it during his trial for impiety and corrupting youth, for which he was sentenced to death. There are lots of folks today practicing their own forms of piety and they too think examining belief systems is frightfully wrong. I understand belief systems can be used for economic advantage. I spent a summer selling Bibles. I sold a lot of Bibles by making people feel guilty for not reading it more and not getting their children to read it. I had the product for the whole family for $29.95.
