Kamara, Reyna each score 2 goals to help DC United beat Crew
Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2 on Wednesday night. Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th, and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United (7-7-3) a 3-0 lead at halftime.www.miamiherald.com
