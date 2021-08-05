Kamara, Reyna each score 2 goals to help DC United beat Crew

If this is Megan Rapinoe's last time on a major stage, she is at least going out in style. In this case, that means scoring an Olimpico at the Olympics. U.S. women's national team veterans Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd each scored twice in a 4–3 win over Australia in Thursday's bronze medal match, but it was the opening goal in the wide-open game that stole the spotlight. In the eighth minute, Rapinoe curled an in-swinging corner kick with tremendous pace into the box that fooled everyone, including the Australian goalkeeper, before rippling the back of the net.