Olympic roundup

Cover picture for the articleHansle Parchment of Jamaica won gold in the 110-meter hurdles by overtaking American Grant Holloway near the end. Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games. Parchment won in his season's best time of 13.04 seconds. Holloway took silver in 13.09 and another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, had the bronze in 13.10 seconds.

