Not only is it back-to-school season, but there are a lot of jobs hiring in the West Alabama area. This Tuscaloosa business is set to have a job fair this week. Have you ever considered working in the hotel industry? Hotel Indigo is having a job fair on August 5th from 9a-6p. If you need a job with benefits, and an up to $300 signing bonus, you might want to check out this job fair.