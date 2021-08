HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday announced a new statewide mask mandate for all Illinois public and private schools. Some suburban school districts were in the process of deciding whether to require masks, until the decision was made for them with Pritzker’s announcement. CBS 2’s Steven Graves went to north suburban Lake County on Wednesday to see if some districts there would obey a mandate, when there was a gray area before. Supt. Mike Lubelfeld of North Shore School District 112, who oversees elementary and middle schools in Highland Park, said the district is prepared to go by...