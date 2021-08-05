Off the Wire
There were moments, to be sure, when Rafael Nadal played quite like someone competing for the first time in nearly two months. The shaky serving. The consecutive netted forehands that handed over a key break. And then, on the way to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (1) victory over Jack Sock at the Citi Open in Washington over more than three hours Wednesday night, there were moments when Nadal seemed every bit the 20-time Grand Slam champion who drew a full house announced at 7,500 merely by making his debut at the hard-court tournament. The highlight was a back-to-the-net, between-the-legs bit of magic in the first set that prompted Nadal to punch the air and prompted his fans to stand and roar.www.arkansasonline.com
Comments / 0