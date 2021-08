Since the beginning of the pandemic the area around Florence has 322 cases of the coronavirus. 20% of those cases have been in the last two weeks according to numbers compiled by Lane County Public Health. The largest condensed number of any two week period since March of 2020. The numbers are surprising since Florence has faired well in vaccinations, but according to Jason Davis with Lane County Public Health in order to be more protected more individuals will have to get vaccinated. A sentiment that was repeated by a recent conversation with Congressman Peter DeFazio.