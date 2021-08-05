Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Adidas reports second quarter profit rise, boosts fiscal year outlook

By dpa-AFX
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Brussels/Frankfurt/Paris — Adidas said it saw an acceleration in its top- and bottom-line in the second quarter, driven by the strength of its brand and better-than-expected demand for the company's products. Additionally, the company increased its top- and bottom-line outlook for 2021. For the quarter ending June 30, net income...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt#Paris#Fiscal Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $794.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $243 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.89 million.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scanfil plc Half Year Report 6 August 2021 8.00 am. Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased. April"“June. Turnover totalled EUR 172.9 million (Q2...
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

T2 Biosystems Q2 Revenues More Than Double, Beat Estimates

NEW YORK – T2 Biosystems reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its second quarter revenues rose 162 percent year over year due primarily to increased test panel sales. For the three months ended June 30, the company posted revenues of $6.7 million compared to $2.6 million...
Financial Reports95.5 FM WIFC

Thomson Reuters second-quarter operating profit falls 14%, rev rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp reported lower second-quarter operating profit on Thursday but higher sales across its main divisions, and said customers’ prospects were improving with the economy. The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 9% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted...
Businessspartanburg.com

BMW Group Boosts Profitability and Earnings in Second Quarter Despite Semiconductor Shortage

The BMW Group continued performing dynamically in the second quarter, setting new record figures for sales, earnings and net profit. Reported figures for the second quarter improved significantly compared to one year earlier, when the BMW Group posted a loss due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, sales and earnings have also grown solidly compared with the financial year 2019.
MarketsPawtucket Times

Lyft shares rise as company reports impressive second-quarter earnings

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash) As the world slowly returns to normal after the pandemic, travel continues to ramp up. But it’s not just air travel that’s increasing. Particularly in US cities where stay-at-home orders have been the norm up, ridesharing has risen dramatically since restrictions have eased. Case in point—ridesharing...
Businesswsau.com

Ford raises full-year profit outlook after stronger-than expected quarter

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday boosted its profit forecast for the year after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The No. 2 U.S. automaker raised its expectation for full-year operating profit by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion. Ford estimated a roughly 30% increase in its...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Tempur Sealy stock rises after profit and sales beats, raised outlook and 29% boost to dividend

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the mattress maker reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations, raised its full-year outlook and boosted its dividend by 29%. Net income rose to $140.8 million, or 69 cents a share, from $23.0 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 57 cents. Sales grew 75.8% to $1.17 billion, to top the FactSet consensus of $1.13 billion, with North America sales rising 75.2% to $1.01 billion and international sales growing 79.3% to $155.3 million. For 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.10 to $3.25 from $2.50 to $2.70. "While the strong industry and healthy consumer have been tailwinds for us recently, our sales and earnings growth has been significantly outpacing the overall market," said Chief Executive Scott Thompson. Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend to 9 cents a share from 7 cents, with the new dividend payable Aug. 26 to shareholders of record on Aug. 12. The stock has run up 39.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.2%.
Industryinvesting.com

ArcelorMittal Boosts Steel Outlook as Profit Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT ) SA boosted its guidance for global steel demand after a record-breaking price rally yielded the company’s best quarter since 2008. The biggest steelmaker outside of China now expects 2021 steel demand -- a key barometer of economic growth -- to increase by 7.5% to 8.5% from last year. In May, the company projected demand to be at or above the upper end of its initial 4.5% to 5.5% forecast, following a contraction in 2020.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Lockheed second quarter profit misses even as space business boosts sales

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Monday its space business boosted revenues in the latest quarter, but a classified aeronautics development program caused the company to miss analysts' profit estimate, sending shares down 3.2% in early trading. Lockheed's second-quarter earnings report comes...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Otis tops profit and revenue expectations on new equipment strength, boosts full-year outlook

Otis Worldwide Corp. reported Monday second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, with particular strength in its new equipment business, and raised its full-year outlook. The elevator and escalator maker's stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading. Net income grew to $326 million, or 76 cents a share, from $224 million, or 52 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 79 cents from 56 cents, to beat the FactSet consensus of 71 cents. Sales rose 22.2% to $3.70 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.45 billion. New equipment sales jumped 33.5% to $1.73 billion, above expectations of $1.54 billion, and service sales grew 13.8% to $1.97 billion to top forecasts of $1.92 billion. The company raised its 2021 adj. EPS guidance range to $2.89 to $2.93 from $2.78 to $2.84 and said it expects sales of $14.1 billion to $14.2 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $13.90 billion. The stock has run up 31.0% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.5%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy