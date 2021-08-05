Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade hands out backpacks to military children

The first day of school is fast approaching for many students in the Tri-Community, and Race Communications wants to celebrate with a “Back To School Backpack Giveaway!”. On August 4, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, representatives from Race Communications will be on hand at their Phelan Office to hand out backpacks full of supplies. Their office is located at 4280 Phelan Road in Phelan, right next to Arturo’s restaurant.