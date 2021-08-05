Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade hands out backpacks to military children

tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 5—Volunteers with Operation Homefront distributed 300 backpacks Wednesday for Groton-area military children in kindergarten through twelfth grade. Also during the event handing out contact information was the liaison for Navy families with school-age children and representatives of Navy Housing. Liberty Bank, a sponsor of the event, also handed out bags with school supplies and a pair of sunglasses.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Backpacks#Charity#Navy Housing#Liberty Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Charities4newsplus.com

Need Back To School Supplies? Attend The Race Communications Backpack Giveaway

The first day of school is fast approaching for many students in the Tri-Community, and Race Communications wants to celebrate with a “Back To School Backpack Giveaway!”. On August 4, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, representatives from Race Communications will be on hand at their Phelan Office to hand out backpacks full of supplies. Their office is located at 4280 Phelan Road in Phelan, right next to Arturo’s restaurant.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Backpacks, eye exams, and more at back-to-school event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students will be able to get some school supplies at a back-to-school event that’s taking place Monday at the Paradise Recreation Center. There will be backpacks and various school supplies, while they last. Students will also be able to get eye exams and information about the upcoming school year as well as available community resources.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

TCC To Donate 140,000 Backpacks Full Of School Supplies To Children Sunday

FISHERS – Between 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, families from Warsaw are invited to visit the TCC store, 558 W. CR 300N, unit E3, Warsaw, to pick up a backpack full of school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue, to prepare for the upcoming school year. Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Forward Church handing out 1,000 backpacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Back-to-school time is near and a local church is helping students be prepared when heading back to the classroom. Forward Church is hosting the Back(pack) 2 School Bash, handing out 1,000 backpacks full of supplies. The pastor joined us with the details of the celebration.
Van Buren County, TNnewstalk941.com

Backpack Assist Ministry To Host 10th Annual Back-To-School Drive

The Backpack Assist Ministry will host its 10th annual Back-to-School celebration. Coordinator Carleen Benson said that each year the organization takes donations and puts the money towards providing resources to students in White and Van Buren Counties. “It is an awesome event,” Benson said. “And it’s a community event where...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Abundant Living Faith Center to hand out 1,250 backpacks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Abundant Living Faith Center plans on giving backpacks out to students on Sunday morning for young El Pasoans heading back to school. The church says 1,250 new backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed-out to families. The backpacks will have pencils, notebooks, and folders, according to a news release. A school-aged child or children must be present during the giveaway for parents to get the supplies.
Aerospace & Defensethecheyennepost.com

Operation Back to School

In coordination with Needs Inc., F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and Laramie County School District 1, Operation Back to School (OBTS) will hold a donation drive Monday, August. 2–Thursday, August. 13. OBTS provides school supplies to students in need. Coordinators work with district social workers to ensure students get the...
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

Backpacks, prizes given out at back to school drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some Wichita Falls residents helped Friday make sure kids are ready to go back to school. They spent the afternoon giving out backpacks filled with supplies at Davenport Grocery; they also gave out prizes like bikes, iPads and more. “For me to do it in...
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont church handing out backpacks Sunday

First Congregational Church UCC is conducting a community outreach project that will help children going back to school. Jeremy Baier said the church received a grant about two months ago to do a backpack program. “We’ve just been putting it together,” he said. “It is the very first year that...
Sedalia, MOSedalia Democrat

TCC to hand out backpacks Aug. 1

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Nearly 750 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores will be handing out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy