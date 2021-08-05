Operation Homefront Back-to-School Brigade hands out backpacks to military children
Aug. 5—Volunteers with Operation Homefront distributed 300 backpacks Wednesday for Groton-area military children in kindergarten through twelfth grade. Also during the event handing out contact information was the liaison for Navy families with school-age children and representatives of Navy Housing. Liberty Bank, a sponsor of the event, also handed out bags with school supplies and a pair of sunglasses.www.tribuneledgernews.com
