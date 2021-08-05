Cancel
Military

Royal Oak commission votes to put issue of Veterans Memorial location on ballot

By Mike Martindale, The Detroit News
 3 days ago

Aug. 5—Royal Oak — The Royal Oak City Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to put the location of the Veterans Memorial on a city-wide ballot on Nov 2. The special meeting was held after the Michigan Court of Appeals on Friday rejected an effort by city officials to overturn an Oakland Circuit Court ruling that the petitions for a Preserve and Protect Veterans Memorial ordinance were sufficient and must be decided by the commission by Friday, or be put on the November ballot for a city-wide vote.

