Royal Oak commission votes to put issue of Veterans Memorial location on ballot

The Minneapolis City Council voted to send two rent control charter amendments to voters in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. After a two-hour-long remote discussion, the Council voted on two questions which, if passed by a majority of Minneapolis voters in November, would allow the city to enact rent control ordinances. The policy would be drafted either by citizens’ groups or the city itself. While the details of any ordinance would be determined in the future, such a measure could cap annual rent increases at between 3 and 10 percent and grant tenants the opportunity to purchase their buildings if property owners seek to sell.