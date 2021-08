The season for New York City FC is still going on , but the club has to make a decision on the future of Jesús Medina as well. Back on New Year’s Eve in 2017, New York City FC announced the signing of Jesús Medina to a Young Designated Player contract. The Paraguayan was a talented prospect, and there were high expectations for him. In his first season, he did score six goals. However, he spent most of his tenure invisible on the pitch, and primarily did not contribute to the attack. His playing time also decreased significantly in his second season, and even though he improved in his third year, he was still not good enough.