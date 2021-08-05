Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Social media stars: A glance at Olympians who went big

By SYD FRYER
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gePaX_0bINiCtt00

TOKYO — (AP) — At the Tokyo Games, athletes have taken to social media in trailblazing ways — with high-profile results. Several Olympians from niche sports introduced themselves to America through viral videos, with TikTok the preferred platform.

Here's a look at some of the breakout stars.

___

MARGIELYN DIDAL

HOMETOWN: Cebu City, Philippines

EVENT: Women’s Street Skateboarding (finished 7th out of 8 entrants)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @margiedidal (1.5 million followers)

— Instagram: @margielyndidal (740k followers)

— Facebook: Margielyn Didal

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: The 22-year-old rose to fame with her infectious positivity at the debut of skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics. Many of her TikTok videos garner over one million views, with one of her dancing at the Olympic skateboarding venue reaching a staggering 16.5 million. Another clip of Didal dancing with 13-year old competitor and Brazilian phenom Rayssa Leal scored 15.6 million.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: While much of Didal’s fame stems from her TikTok account, her most notable social moment came on Facebook. Didal posted a picture alongside famed skater Tony Hawk, with the caption “this guy asked me to take a photo with him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk.”

____

JAGGER EATON

RESIDENCE: Mesa, Arizona

EVENT: Men’s Street Skateboarding (Bronze Medal Winner)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @jagger_eaton (72.5k followers)

— Instagram: @jaggereaton (444k followers)

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: Eaton has gained popularity by holistically and shamelessly showcasing exactly who he is: a laid-back, 20-year old skateboarder. His TikTok account features dancing videos and behind-the-scenes looks at the life of a young American phenom named after Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: After his bronze medal performance in the men’s street finals, Eaton went viral on social media for his nonchalant approach to the biggest competition in his career. The young star gained notoriety for fans' attraction to him and his humble approach to fame.

___

COURTNEY HURLEY

HOMETOWN: San Antonio, TX

EVENT: Fencing - Women’s Epee (Individual, eliminated in round of 32/Team - eliminated in quarterfinal)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @thishurleygurrl (1.9 million total likes)

— Instagram: @thathurleygurrl (3,844 followers)

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: The self-proclaimed "out-of-shape fencing Olympian" made jokes on TikTok about losing her fencing match “badly” and not fitting into her uniform. A three-time Olympian, Hurley gave viewers an inside look at life in the Olympic village, where she shared a room with teammate and older sister Kelley and participated in the TikTok trend of showcasing the team's problems.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Hurley received 3.3 million views on a video in which she lip-synced to audio about “minimizing the press” with the caption “When you get everyone hyped to watch your Olympic match only to lose badly.” One viewer comment, which gained nearly 75,000 likes, stated “Make it to the Olympics, lose badly, and still keep a sense of humor about it? That’s gold-worthy in my book!”

___

RAYSSA LEAL

HOMETOWN: Imperatriz, Brazil

EVENT: Women’s Street Skateboarding (silver medalist)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @jrayssaleal (3.4 million followers)

— Instagram: @rayssalealsk8 (6.5 million followers)

— Twitter: @rayssaleal (416.2k followers)

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: At just 13 years old, Leal’s account is authentic and features her youth and positive attitude. She danced with skateboarding competitors and performs tricks at the skatepark. Many of Leal’s uploads to TikTok are the typical dancing video, which unlike a normal teenager's, rack up views in the millions.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: After her medal-winning skateboarding performance in Tokyo, Leal’s social media exploded. Her most popular video, at 15.4 million views, shows her relaxing in front of the Tokyo city lights.

___

ILONA MAHER

RESIDENCE: San Diego, California

EVENT: Rugby Sevens (eliminated in quarterfinals)

SOCIAL HANDLES

— TikTok: @ilonamaher (24.3 million total likes)

— Instagram: @ilonamaher (79k followers)

— Twitter: @ilona_maher

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: Maher gave TikTok viewers an inside look at life inside the Olympic Village with rocking a tie-dye Team USA bucket hat.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Like many other athletes in the Olympic Village, Maher and her rugby sevens teammates tested out the cardboard beds in athlete housing. In the TikTok video that gained over 7 million views, Maher and teammates are shown performing CPR on the bed, doing yoga, throwing a tantrum, beating up a fake robber, and more.

___

ERIK SHOJI

HOMETOWN: Honolulu, Hawaii

EVENT: Men’s volleyball (eliminated from pool play)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @thelibero (9.2 million total likes)

— Instagram: @erikshoji (75.1k followers)

— Twitter: @shojinator (15.2k followers)

— YouTube: Erik Shoji (64.1k subscribers)

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: Shoji, a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the Rio Games, specialized in daily vlogs documenting his experience in the Olympic village. He frequently posts social media challenges or trends featuring his teammates.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Shoji has 1.1 million views on a video documenting arrival procedures at the Tokyo airport. A second video of Shoji testing the cardboard beds with teammate and roommate Taylor Sander received 3.2 million views.

___

SILVIA SOLYMOSYOVA

HOMETOWN: Bratislava, Slovakia

EVENT: Artistic swimming (Senior and Junior National Slovak Team Member)

SOCIAL HANDLES:

— TikTok: @sisa_solymosyova (1.2 million followers)

— Instagram: @sisa_solymosyova (77.3k followers)

— YouTube: Silvia Solymosyova

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY: While not yet an Olympian, Solymosyova gained 1.2 million TikTok followers by posting several kinds of videos — dancing, duets with other users, and Q&As about synchronized swimming —-all underwater. The 18-year-old Slovakian films herself dancing to the latest trends in goggles, a swim cap, and nose clip. She has more than 30 million likes on her TikTok videos.

DEFINING SOCIAL MOMENT OF THE GAMES: Solymosyova has garnered 42 million views on a TikTok post that shows her dancing to a remix of “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — done underwater.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jagger Eaton
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Erik Shoji
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Swimming#Fencing#Ap#Tiktok#Brazilian#Mesa#Jaggereaton#American#Rolling Stones#Thathurleygurrl#Imperatriz Brazil#Ilonamaher#Team Usa#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral Videosnwahomepage.com

Social Media Monday: How to Become Star on TikTok – Advice from Matt Merrill

This Social Media Monday focuses on TikTok superstar Matt Merrill who shares his story on how social media helped him get through the pandemic. Matt is an inspiration to many on TikTok. He says, “I get tons and tons of messages from … you wouldn’t even believe … about how their day was turned around or their life, or they were thinking about this or thinking about that but they saw a video or they saw that message and it really changed their outlook…”
Visual ArtNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: The Funny Faces of Tokyo Olympians

Launching yourself through the air and dodging kicks and punches can lead to some funny facial expressions. We’re tracking all of the funny faces Olympians make while focused on their craft.
Kennewick, WA1027kord.com

Kennewick Gets the Love in Video by Social Media Star & Athlete

Kennewick was the shooting location for a professional wakesurfer and prominent social media influencer. It's always interesting to see how people that aren't from Tri-Cities view our area. Sure, it's a tourism destination renowned for its wine but most of us are looking to get away from Tri-Cities for vacation. I visit the Oregon coast just about every year and enjoy myself, but I'm sure those living in Seaside and Astoria can't wait to leave.
Entertainmentkrcgtv.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Taboo in Tokyo, tattoos on display at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. There's the lion on British swimmer Adam Peaty's shoulder. An inspirational message on the arm of Chinese 3-on-3 basketball player Yan Peng. A likeness of Christ the Redeemer on the calf of Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar Mascunano.
Sportsuncrazed.com

Tony Hawk Thrilled Skateboarding Is Now An Olympic Sport

Tony Hawk has said that he is thrilled skateboarding is now an Olympic sport and that it is super exciting for the future of skateboarding. The 53-year-old skateboarder who turned professional when he was just 14-years-old said that he was happy to be part of NBC’s broadcast team covering the event.
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Meet #BodegaChallenge's Ahmed Alwan, Social Media Star Who Rewards Customers with Trivia Games

If there was ever a bonafide game show for the social media generation, Ahmed "Medy" Alwan's #BodegaChallenge would be it. The 22-year-old bodega store worker from Bronx, New York, has amassed an audience of hundreds of thousands across his social media pages after he began filming his customers responses to random trivia questions that, if they answered correctly, earned them a prize. These prizes could amount to having their groceries paid for, or getting a few seconds to grab whatever products they could to take home for free.
California StateNew York Post

California man who mocked vaccines on social media dies of COVID-19

A California man who mocked COVID-19 vaccines has died after becoming infected with the virus. Stephen Harmon, 34, died on Wednesday at Corona Regional Medical Center, about an hour east of Los Angeles. Prior to his hospitalization, Harmon shared a series of jokes on social media about vaccines. “I got...
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

The TikToker Who Created The Viral "Savage" Dance Now Holds The Copyright To The Moves

Keara Wilson, the TikTok creator who choreographed the viral #SavageChallenge dance, now owns the copyright to the moves. Choreographer JaQuel Knight and Logitech joined forces to recognize BIPOC creators, including Wilson, at a dinner Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The partnership helped 10 creators get the copyrights for their choreography through labanotation, a method that documents dance steps with symbols in specific patterns, according to their announcement.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Olympian Sydney McLaughlin reveals one key in her gold medal victory: No social media

American track gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin was noticeably absent on social media in the weeks leading up to the Tokyo Olympics. That was on purpose. McLaughlin’s only interactions on Twitter before Thursday were a few retweets from her cover story with L’Officiel USA. On Instagram, she posted the same L’Officiel cover and a video promoting the Jonas Brothers making an appearance on NBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy