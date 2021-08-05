Attorney General Mark Brnovich Launches Consumer Fraud Awareness Program to Stop Utility Scams in Arizona
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced today that his office (AGO), the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA), and public utilities are launching a program to combat utility gift card scams across the state. Arizona utility companies receive hundreds of calls every week from customers who’ve reported being targeted by scammers pressuring them to pay a bill using a prepaid gift card.prescottenews.com
