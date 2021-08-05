Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sylvan Esso launch new record label Psychic Hotline with singles series

By David James Young
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican indie/electronica duo Sylvan Esso have launched their own new label, which they have named Psychic Hotline. With its announcement yesterday (August 4) also came news that the duo would be releasing a series of singles over the coming months, both digitally and as seven-inch vinyl records. The first of...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Label#Jazz#American#Neon Blue#Nme#Psychic Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Can Record Labels Really Hold Artists Hostage?

"Call On Me" by Raye is a breezy, infectious pop number; the kind of summer jam you can imagine filling up dancefloors, or slotting into a movie scene where two characters breeze down a highway in a convertible. In its music video, the South London popstar smiles brightly for the camera, shimmying her way through a complicated, highly GIF-able dance number, while singing pleasantly platitudinous lyrics.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

The Record Company Shares Soulful New Single “Paradise”

Los Angeles-based rock band The Record Company has shared a new single called “Paradise,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Play Loud, out on October 8 via Concord Records. This latest song follows their latest release “How High,” which debuted a few weeks ago. “Paradise” is a...
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Slash Signs to New Gibson Record Label for Upcoming Album

Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators is underway, and it's going to be the first release on Gibson's new record label, Gibson Records. The label, which will be based in Nashville, Tenn., comes over a century after the instrument company was founded. They've also announced that they've entered a strategic partnership with BMG.
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–-has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG. Over the past two and a half years, Gibson has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists. Not to mention initiatives that have re-energized the Gibson fanbase and the music community at large including Gibson Artist Collections, Gibson TV, the Gibson App, the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Gibson Gives, and the newly opened Gibson Garage in Nashville. Gibson Records is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships. Iconic music that inspired generational movements has been recorded with Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Gibson Records will work with Gibsonartists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar-centric music, across genres to fans across the globe. Gibson Records has also announced that it has entered into a strategic label partnership for the release with BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company. “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.” “It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says SLASH. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.” “Partnering with Gibson Records and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds Jeff Varner, Co-Founder of Revelation Management Group (Slash’s longtime manager). “It shows a real commitment on the part of Gibson towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with Cesar and the Gibson team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.” “BMG congratulates Gibson on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with Gibson Records on its inaugural album release,” says Thomas Scherer, President, BMG Repertoire and Marketing, New York, and Los Angeles. “This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”
TV & VideosBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE OFFSPRING Launches New Video Series 'Cockpit Karaoke'

THE OFFSPRING has launched "Cockpit Karaoke", a video series featuring frontman Bryan "Dexter" Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman singing along to some of the band's biggest hits from inside a private jet that's being flown by Holland, who is a licensed pilot. "We know everyone's heard of 'Carpool Karaoke',...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Yes Launches Video for New Single “The Ice Bridge”

First track from the forthcoming new orchestral studio album The Quest, out October 1. Yes abides. Even without the iconic voice and presence of Jon Anderson, who founded Yes in 1968 with the late Chris Squire, Yes persists in creating new music. With the current line-up of Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, Yes announced the upcoming October 1st release of their new studio album The Quest.
Musicdjmag.com

Caterina Barbieri launches new label, light-years, with Lyra Pramuk collaboration: Listen

Caterina Barbieri has launched a new label, light-years, with a Lyra Pramuk collaboration, 'Knot of Spirit'. The track is dominated by serene ambient sounds and comes complete with a video by Davide Busnelli that invokes the theme of awakenings. An oil painting by Russian artist Dasha Kuznetsova and hand-embroidered lettering by Tulpess also accompany the music.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Perth music production school Lab Six launches record label

Perth-based electronic music and DJ school Lab Six is launching its own record label. Led by Jeremy Smith, the label officially launched on Saturday July 24 at the Lab Six building in Perth, with the label set to release its debut track on Wednesday July 28. Lab Six Records will...
EntertainmentBillboard

Silvestre Dangond Launches New Label to Help Propel Vallenato Artists

Silvestre Dangond has launched a new label, Music Dreams Records, to help propel the careers of rising and veteran vallenato artists in his native Colombia, Billboard has learned. The 41-year-old vallenato star has already signed six artists to the label, including Mario Fuscaldo, Beto Urieles, LuisRa Solano, Rafa Roncallo, Fred...
Musicedmsauce.com

Angger Dimas Launches Cosmonote Label With Comeback Single ‘About You’

Angger Dimas, a trailblazing Indonesian-born DJ and music producer known for leading the new age of Asian talent to the dance music scene, is back with a new single. ‘About You' featuring Nadia Vega is out now via Dimas’ new label, Cosmonote. ‘About You' is a heart-pumping take on modern dance tracks that evokes Dimas’ old sound, but with a refreshing twist. Fans will be pleasantly reminded of the artist’s creative abilities he’s already showcased in the dance music genre, this time complemented by Nadia Vega. Leading his own record label, called Cosmonote, Angger Dimas will introduce the world to a new generation of talented DJs and producers hailing from Asia. Artists already onboard the label include Cuurley, Perk Pietrek, and Nahsyk.
Nashville, TNwmot.org

Iconic mid-state instrument maker Gibson launches a record label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Nashville based Gibson Brands has launched a record label. The 127-year-old instrument maker announced the move earlier this week. In a press statement the company says famed guitarist Slash of Guns and Roses and Velvet Revolver fame is the label’s first signed artist. Gibson Records...
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Wing Vilma Blends Organic and Electronic on New Song “Bridges”

Wing Vilma is the name that Michigan-born musician Miles Coleman has used since 2017. With a new album called Spirit Practice on the way later this month, a collection of music that was created during a time of change for Coleman, as they came out as trans and non-binary while recording the LP. Today we’re premiering a new song from the album called “Bridges,” which like the rest of the album combines elements of striking field recordings with beautifully textured synths and electronic percussion.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Iggy Pop collaborates with Italian rock band Måneskin on new single (listen)

Iggy Pop has collaborated with TikTok-boosted Italian formaggio rock sensations Måneskin, recording new vocals for the band's current single "I Wanna Be Your Slave." Says Iggy, “Måneskin gave me a big hot buzz.” You can listen below. “It was such an honor that Iggy loved our music and wanted to...
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Adia Victoria announces new album and shares her “Magnolia Blues”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Nashville Gothic blueswoman Adia Victoria has announced her new album, A Southern Gothic. We get a preview with the first single, “Magnolia Blues.” Inspired in part by an unpublished work by William Faulkner, it’s a haunting tale of a woman’s journey back home to reconnect with her roots after moving North and failed relationship.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Fime Debuts Video For “Born 2 Love”

LA-based indie rock outfit Fime, like many others, went into 2020 expecting a very different year than the one we got. Though they were set to begin their first European tour and a run as touring members of Jay Som, the band took shutdowns in stride, decamping with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte to craft a new set of songs. Their latest single, “Born 2 Love,” is their first of the year and their first since their 2019 EP Sprawl. Now, fresh from the band’s performance for Bachelor’s Doomin’ Sun Fest, Fime is back with an accompanying video for the single, premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Santana signs with BMG for new studio album

Debut single from Blessings and Miracles coming later this month. Legendary Grammy award-winning artist and guitarist Carlos Santana has signed a new global recordings deal with BMG to release his star-studded, upcoming full-length studio album Blessings and Miracles. The debut single from the album is expected later this month. “I...
Charitiesdjmag.com

Denis Sulta and DJ Mag launch DJ & Production scholarship in association with Point Blank

Denis Sulta and DJ Mag are launching a DJ & production scholarship in association with Point Blank. As part of Point Blank's Future S.T.A.R.S. scholarships, bursaries and funds — which aim to nurture talent as well as provide access to higher education for specific under-represented groups — the Glaswegian DJ, producer and Sulta Selects label head will be supporting an applicant on the BA (Hons) in Music Production and DJ Practice course.

Comments / 0

Community Policy